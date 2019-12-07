Emma Bunton Performs First Major Solo Show In Over A Decade & Fans Loved It

Last night, Emma Bunton — also known as Baby Spice — performed her first major solo show in over a decade at the Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K. The “What Took You So Long?” hitmaker sang a whole range of songs and even pulled out a few surprises, per The Sun.

Bunton was supported by a ten-piece band throughout the concert and was joined on stage by her fiancé Jade Jones, as well as Will Young, and Matt Goss.

In the audience, Geri Halliwell — also known as Ginger Spice — came to watch the “Baby Please Don’t Stop” songstress at one of her rare solo shows. Halliwell also paid Emma a visit backstage afterward and stated on Instagram that she was proud of her.

Bunton opened her set with her solo single “Maybe” and dived straight into a string of Christmas songs. Even though the other Spice Girls didn’t join her on stage, she still performed some of their signature songs — “Spice Up Your Life,” “Say You’ll Be There,” “Viva Forever,” “Mama,” and “2 Become 1.” For “Mama,” she brought out children from inclusive theatre company Chickenshed.

As the show went on, Emma sang more songs from her solo career — “What Took You So Long?” “Free Me,” and “Take My Breath Away” — as well as some well-known covers — “Here Comes The Sun,” “Don’t Call Me Baby,” and “I Only Want To Be With You.”

She ended her set with more loved Christmas tunes.

On social media, fans instantly took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the one-off concert.

“Emma Bunton performing Maybe at the Royal Albert Hall, with full choreography, is bucket list material that I will cherish forever,” one user wrote.

“Wow was blown away by your show last night!!! It was well worth the wait for your first solo show!!!! Your singing Viva Forever – unbelievable,” another shared.

“Such a great night with @EmmaBunton at @RoyalAlbertHall last night. Definitely feeling Christmassy now, and brilliant to hear some Spice numbers – my all-time fave Viva Forever and the re-worked Say You’ll Be There were my highlights! #EmmaBuntonChristmasParty,” a third fan remarked.

“No words can express how monumental the @EmmaBunton show was!! Beyond beyond!” a fourth user tweeted.

For her outfits, Emma kept them sparkly.

She rocked a short white dress that was feathery at the end and had three-quarter-length sleeves. She wore a blond hairpiece on top of her hair which gave the audience a hint of her Baby Spice persona from the 1990s. She paired the outfit with silver heels to finish the dazzling ensemble off.

In another look, she stunned in a dress that was covered in tassels.