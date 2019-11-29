Mel B On Wanting Another Spice Girls Reunion

In a recent interview with Grazia, Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, opened up about always wanting another Spice Girls reunion.

“I am always going to hold a candle that we can get back on stage together,” Mel said.

“I’ve always supported that and it worked because we all did it this year together. Well, four of us,” she continued.

“I even sent a text this week to everyone saying, ‘Come on, are we going to do something again or what?’ We need to.”

According to Music News, Mel’s comments came after her other bandmate, Emma Bunton, spoke about another potential reunion.

“We’ve all got all of our family, our kids, and we love doing stuff together, but it is difficult getting us all to get together to approve things and to make sure we all want to do the same thing,” the “Who Do You Think You Are” chart-topper explained.

Bunton stated that they will always remain tight friends and occasionally have outbursts of saying they should get back on the road again.

Emma did reveal that the Spice Girls have been looking at co-writers for some new music. She didn’t announce what it could be for but did hint it could be related to the animated film they are hoping to release.

Earlier this year, the Spice Girls kicked off their reunion tour, “Spice World 2019” in May and performed in stadiums across the U.K. and Ireland. The tour was supported by Jess Glynne for each show and was a complete sell-out.

Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, and Bunton all took part in the comeback. However, Victoria Beckham didn’t.

According to the Independent, they broke a Ticketmaster record as there were allegedly 700,000 people in the digital queue waiting for a chance to get themselves tickets.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the group was offered to perform with Adele but turned down the opportunity. While the “Set Fire To The Rain” singer may have not sung on stage with them, she did meet them backstage and watch their show.

With no confirmation of any future shows, Mel C did admit that if they were offered to play Glastonbury Festival next year, Beckham would join them.

In the meantime, Emma will continue with her solo career. She will be performing her own London Christmas show, titled “Home For Christmas,” on December 6 at Royal Albert Hall. The show is a one-off and is set to have special guests including her partner Jade, British singer-songwriter Will Young and Matt Goss.