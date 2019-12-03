Kaia Gerber’s Family & Friends Reportedly Worry Pete Davidson Will Get Her Pregnant

Kaia Gerber, 18, and Pete Davidson, 26, are reportedly getting pretty serious in their relationship. According to an inside source, the couple is moving quickly, which is starting to worry Kaia’s loved ones. Radar Online reported on Tuesday morning that the supermodel’s family and friends allegedly fear she may end up pregnant some day soon.

“It’s everyone’s worst nightmare scenario, especially her parents,” a source told the publication. “Kaia’s talking about Pete being ‘The One’ and quietly telling friends she can see herself growing old with this guy and having his babies.”

According to the source, a pregnancy for the loved-up couple wouldn’t come as much of a shock to Kaia’s inner circle, as she and Pete are “all over each other right now.”

As fans know, Kaia and Pete have been spending a ton of time in public together recently, and paparazzi have captured them in heavy PDA on several occasions.

Although Pete may be into the relationship right now, Kaia’s loved ones reportedly worry that the Saturday Night Live comedian won’t stick around in the long run.

“He’s basking in all the attention and loves putting on a show for the cameras — but everyone knows he’ll get bored or ruin things one way or another sooner than later, like he always does,” the source added.

The source did not point out anyone specifically who feels the relationship is moving too quickly. However, last week, a source dished to Us Weekly that Kaia’s famous mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, is being supportive. The source said that Cindy just wants her daughter to be happy.

“Right now she’s happy with Pete Davidson, so Cindy’s trying not to get involved.”

Cindy did, however, reportedly encourage Kaia to focus on her future and advised her and Pete to keep their relationship out of the spotlight in the early days.

Of course, Kaia and Pete have been in the spotlight for a few weeks now. They were first spotted at a restaurant in New York City on October 28, which sparked rumors of their relationship.

Last week, the couple was spotted making out at a pool in Miami. Paparazzi snapped Kaia and Pete looking cozy in white towels as they kissed on some lounge chairs. In addition, they were seen embracing each other in the water.

Pete did receive some backlash on social media for dating someone so much younger than him, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Still, that doesn’t seem to be stopping the couple from moving full speed ahead.