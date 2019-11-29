Here Are 5 Black Friday Laptop Deals At Target You Can’t Miss

Looking for a powerful laptop on a discount? You might want to head to your local Target to check out some of these Black Friday deals.

Has your laptop started to feel a bit slow as it has gotten older? Want to purchase a new laptop for a loved one heading back to school in January? No matter what your reason for buying a new computer, it sometimes seems like there are an overwhelming number of choices available for purchase. Luckily, Target has a few Black Friday deals this year that you might want to keep on your radar if you’re considering the purchase of a new computer.

Here are some of the best laptop deals at Target this year.

HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook (11-ae131nr)

Not sure if you want a classic laptop PC or would rather have a touchscreen tablet? Why not both? This HP computer is convertible in that it can be oriented in a variety of ways, acting either as a traditional laptop or as a tablet. You can even flip the device so that it stands at a near 90-degree angle — great for streaming your favorite TV show or movie. The Chrome OS-based computer — which normally retails for $299.99 and is listed at $100 off for Black Friday, according to Target’s website — can’t run Windows applications, so this computer is a great option for those who do simple web browsing, streaming, and word processing in the cloud.

Dell G3 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: i5-8300H, 8GB RAM, 1TB HHD, GTX 1050Ti 4GB

Normally retailing for $799.99, this gaming laptop looks like it might be a great deal at $200 off, coming in at $599.99. This Dell computer has a screen measuring over 15-inches with a 1080p resolution. The laptop has an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, and should be able to play some of the most popular games on the market today given a beefy GPU. The 1TB hard drive should be more than enough to store games and important files directly on the computer.

Acer Chromebook 15: Silver, 15.6-inch FHD IPS Touchscreen

While this laptop doesn’t fold into a tablet form like the HP X360 above, this Acer Chromebook also has an 1080p touch screen that utilizes Google’s web-based Chrome OS. Chrome OS is perfect for the streamer or the college student looking to type a paper with ease. This 15-inch laptop is perfect for watching your favorite Netflix or Amazon Prime show, and it is a great deal for the budget-conscious — being on sale for just $199.99, per Target’s website.

HP ProBook 430 13.3-inch Laptop: Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD

This HP ProBook computer is geared toward the professional always on the go. Do you complete most of your work remotely, or need to fit a powerful computer in a backpack or bag? This 13.3″ laptop is a more portable option than other computers available with screen sizes at 15-inches or larger. While not as powerful as some of the other laptops sold at Target, this ProBook runs Windows 10, has 4GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, and a 128 GB SSD drive that should leave the computer feeling snappy for some time. While 128GB isn’t a huge hard drive, with all the cloud storage options on the market today, it should be enough for the average user. The touch screen also flips for various viewing angles — perfect for streaming. The computer is listed on sale for $534.99.

HP 15.6-inch OMEN Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i7-9750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Admittedly, this laptop is a bit pricier than some of the other options on this list — and many of the laptop computers on sale at Target for Black Friday in general. For the right person, however, this deal might be too good to pass up. The nearly 16-inch HP laptop runs Windows 10 and rocks some high-level specifications. Per the Target listing, there are also numerous ports on the laptop, which will be helpful for any gamer hoping to connect any gaming peripherals or an external monitor. The computer is on sale for $899.99, which is 22 percent less than the typical retail cost of this HP OMEN laptop.

Laptops are beginning to last a lot longer than they used to, as innovation in recent years has focused more on refinement to existing technology and less on all-out new devices. So it’s possible that a laptop from 2019 could last quite a while. How long? According to Tech Guided, that question depends on how much you are willing to spend on a new device. Laptops purchased for less than $700 are predicted to last two to four years.

Laptops purchased for between $700 and $1,000 should last a bit longer, at 3-5 years, per Tech Guided. Laptops purchased for more than $1,000 could be good for up to seven years, the same source suggests. These numbers are just general guidelines, however. Laptops purchased at any price point could last a bit longer — or less long — than predicted, depending on wear and tear and general usage. The prices also account for suggested retail price, and not for any discounts.

Users who do simple tasks like web browsing and streaming can probably get more longevity out of less expensive products. People hoping to do tasks like gaming or video editing might want to opt for a more expensive product in order to get more use out of their new computer.

As The Inquisitr pointed out earlier, there are also notable deals on televisions at Target, so before you head to your local store — or to your browser — to shop for a new computer, you might want to give those deals a look, too.