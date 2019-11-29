Check Out These 5 Black Friday TV Deals At Target

Whether buying for a bedroom, living room, or home theater, you might want to check out some of these can't-miss deals at Target.

Is there anything more quintessentially Black Friday than a shiny new TV? If you’re in the market to upgrade one or more of your home televisions, you might want to look at Target‘s 2019 Black Friday deals. There are a ton of great options on the market this year. What’s more, the prices of high-quality televisions have steadily gone down in recent years, so the Black Friday deals seem even sweeter in 2019.

What kinds of TVs are on sale at Target this year? Here are five of the best televisions you can get discounted on Black Friday.

TCL 65-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (65S425)

Looking for a new TV for your basement, or for a home theater? This 65-inch smart TV might be just what you’re looking for. The model, which normally retails for $749.99, can be snagged for only $479.99, according to Target‘s Black Friday page. Target Red Card holders can snag the television for even less — $399.99. This TV might be a bit too big, however, for most living rooms or bedrooms.

Philips 50-inch 4K UHD Roku TV with HDR 20 (50PFL4864)

This 50-inch model could be just what you’re looking for to fit in a family room. The 50-inch screen size should feel comfortable in medium-sized living spaces. With built-in Roku, you can easily stream your favorite television shows and movies directly from the TV. For $329,99, this model retails a bit higher than some other similarly-sized models, but Philips has a decades-long history of making quality home televisions.

TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV (40S325)

Another TCL model is one of the best deals at Target. While this TV — on sale for $199.99 — is only 1080p and not 4K, the smaller size means that in the right room, the difference in resolution shouldn’t be too noticeable. This model also has a built-in Roku device, so once the television is connected to your home wi-fi network, you can easily stream your favorite Netflix or Hulu show. The 40-inch screen size would be ideal in a smaller living room, or even a large bedroom.

Polaroid 32-inch Basic LED 720p (32GSR3000FB)

This Polaroid model is offered in a 720p iteration, which is the lowest resolution possible to be considered high definition. Still, for just $119.99, the 32-inch screen might be perfect for a bedroom, or a great addition to a college dorm room. Per the Target listing, this model doesn’t include built-in smart TV functions, so if you want to stream services like Netflix or Apple TV+, you’ll have to connect a separate streaming device — like Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV — to one of the available HDMI ports.

TCL 43-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (43S425)

Loading...

Rounding out the list of best Black Friday TV deals at Target is this 43-inch TCL smart TV, one with a 4K UHD resolution. For $229.99, it’s a bit more pricey than the last TCL on this list, though it’s a few inches bigger and has the higher 4K resolution. If you’re interested in having the highest-quality content in a big — but not huge — package, this might be the perfect model for you. This TV also has a Roku built in, so in addition to cable, you can binge your favorite shows via a wifi connection.

Before you head out to Target to pick up a new television, you’ll probably want to figure out a few things. In addition to setting a price range for your new screen, you’ll probably also want to know what size TV you’re going to want. According to Tom’s Guide, screens like laptop screens and televisions are measured diagonally, meaning the screen size is measured from the bottom corner to the opposite top corner.

As Tom’s Guide noted, the appropriate size of a television in a particular room also depends on the resolution of the model. You can sit closer to a higher resolution television — like 4K — than you could in front of a lower resolution, like traditional 1080p HD and 720p HD models.

It also will make a difference whether you plan to mount the TV flush against the wall, or whether you plan to use a television stand. Tom’s Guide suggested that using the included stand will likely mean you are sitting closer to the screen, and therefor you’ll probably want to pick up a smaller screen size.

So, what size should you get? Luckily there’s a handy formula for both traditional 1080p models and for 4K televisions. For a 1080p television, the viewing distance should be about twice the size of the television. For example, if looking at a 60-inch television, your viewing distance should be at least 10 feet away from the screen. For a higher resolution, like 4K or “UHD,” you’ll want to take the size TV you’d like and multiply that by a factor of 1.5 in order to get the optimal viewing distance.