Top 5 Black Friday Deals At Best Buy

Black Friday is undoubtedly one of the best times of year to stock up on the latest technology at the lowest prices. What better place to find these gadgets than Best Buy, America’s favorite one-stop tech shop?

As always, Best Buy has amazing doorbuster sales on televisions, laptops, phones, smart home devices, and even high-quality vacuums for this busy shopping day. The major retailer jumped ahead of the game a bit and started a few of their Black Friday sales at the beginning of November, including one big doorbuster per day on their site.

Last week, they kicked it up a notch and released their full Black Friday preview on the Best Buy website, unleashing hundreds more sales available online right now. Some of these even include a few free gifts with purchase that you won’t want to miss. Should you choose to shop online, Best Buy offers free shipping all season long for all users as well as store pick-up.

For shoppers who prefer the full Black Friday madness, Best Buy will open their stores on Thursday, November 28 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday, November 29 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Get some great Christmas gifts for family and find a little something for yourself with these five awesome Black Friday deals at Best Buy.

Samsung – 70-inch Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

This doorbuster sale saves you $350. The Samsung 70-inch 4K television includes a Dolby Digital Plus sound system as well as HDMI, Ethernet, and USB ports. Its wifi compatibility allows users to wirelessly connect mobile devices. The best part is that you don’t have to wait until Friday to get this deal — it’s available now on Best Buy‘s website.

Insignia™ – 58-inch Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition

While the Black Friday sale price for this television is not yet available, it’s worth noting that right now, each purchase of the Insignia 58-inch Fire TV Edition comes with a free Amazon Echo Dot third generation that costs $49.99 on its own. The television is currently priced at $479.99, but will drop to $199.99 on Friday without the Echo Dot deal.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus

Samsung smartphone lovers, it may be time for an upgrade. Save up to $750 on a Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ with in-store trade-in and qualified activation. Even without the trade-in, you can still save $400 to $500 with qualified activation. Save up to $200 on one of these smartphones unlocked — originally $649.99 — right now.

Microsoft – Surface Pro 7 – 12.3-inch Touch Screen – Intel Core i3 – 4GB Memory – 128GB SSD with Black Type Cover (Latest Model) – Platinum

The Microsoft Surface Pro dropped $260, down to $699. This laptop-to-tablet transformer features an all-day battery, improved graphics, a slim and light design, and a free six-month subscription of Webroot Internet Security with Antivirus 2018. Note that this price is available today and may not reflect the price on Black Friday.

Apple – MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop with Touch ID – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model)

Save $200 on the latest Macbook Air, which is now on sale for $899.99. This laptop features a brand new Retina display and Touch ID, as well as a Force Touch Trackpad and a 12-hour battery life. Bundle with AppleCare for even more savings and get three months of Apple Music free with your purchase. This deal is available now on Best Buy‘s website and is set to last through Black Friday.