Kim Zolciak Reacts To The Possibility Of Returning To ‘RHOA,’ Reveals Where She Stands With Nene Leakes

Is Kim Zolciak considering a comeback?

Would Kim Zolciak ever reprise her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

During an OG Housewives panel at BravoCon on Friday, the mother of six was asked if she would consider going back to the show that made her famous and launched her spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy. In response, as Us Weekly magazine revealed, Zolciak confirmed that she would never, ever return tot he show.

“Hard pass,” she said as a sold-out crowd looked on.

Although Zolciak has no interest in reuniting with her former co-stars, including Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore, on the show, she did confirm that despite their past issues, she and Leakes do still text one another.

“It is a rollercoaster but we started the whole Real Housewives of Atlanta together,” Zolciak explained.

Zolciak appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Seasons 1 through 5 before moving onto her spinoff series, which recently aired its seventh season on Bravo TV. Zolciak then returned to the show for its ninth season in a friend role before appearing part-time on Season 10.

While Zolciak and Leakes have gone through a number of feuds throughout their many years together on, and off, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, they appear to be on good terms with one another today. That said, they will likely never be as close friends as they were when the series first began airing in October 2008.

Also during BravoCon, Zolciak spoke to Hollywood Life about a potentially upcoming move to the west coast, which would likely rule out any possible appearances on future seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As she explained, she and her family, including husband Kroy Biermann, are currently considering moving to Arizona after her daughter, 18-year-old Ariana Biermann, was accepted into Arizona State University.

“She has this big talk and then she starts to process, ‘Oh my God. I’m actually not going to be here for dinner every night? Or pick the kids up from school? Or go to their baseball games?’ So, I mean, there’s nothing keeping us in Georgia,” Zolciak explained.

According to Zolciak, she and her husband used to be tied down by the Atlanta Falcons but now that Biermann is no longer playing in the NFL, they have more freedom than ever to move wherever their family may want, especially now that they’ve reportedly gotten salary raises for their roles on Don’t Be Tardy, which The Inquisitr recently revealed.