Kim Zolciak And Brielle Biermann Get Raises For ‘Don’t Be Tardy,’ How Much Are They Making For The New Season?

Kim Zolciak and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, are making a lot for the upcoming eighth season of the show.

Kim Zolciak has been making $1.5 million per season for her role on Don’t Be Tardy but according to a new report, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star will be making much more for her upcoming eighth season on the show.

On June 10, Radar Online shared details regarding the Season 8 salaries of both Zolciak and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, and confirmed that filming on the new season recently began in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the outlet, Brielle, who raked in $192,000 for Season 7, will be making $18,000 for each new episode of Season 8, which adds up to $216,000 for the season. Meanwhile, Zolciak, a mother of six, will be making $150,000 per episode, which adds up to $1.8 million for the year.

“Kim is ready to deliver drama again,” an insider told Radar Online.

Zolciak’s husband, former NFL star Kroy Biermann, also received a raise, according to Radar Online, and will be making a whopping $360,000 for his role on Season 8.

As fans well know, Don’t Be Tardy was launched as a three-part wedding special featuring Zolciak and Biermann in 2012. At the time, the documentary was titled Don’t Be Tardy For the Wedding. Then, after the special garnered impressive ratings for Bravo TV, the network chose to turn it into a full-time series.

Earlier this year, Zolciak made headlines for allegedly failing to pay off a credit card but soon after, it was revealed that her Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff was renewed.

According to a February report from Radar Online, Zolciak would likely be able to pay off her “mounting debt” as a result of the series’ renewal.

“Don’t Be Tardy’s numbers for the season premiere were almost double any of her shows from last season,” an insider explained at the time.

The outlet went on to reveal that Zolciak was facing a $215,925.90 lawsuit after being accused of non-payment by American Express National Bank. As the outlet explained, the bank filed their lawsuit against Zolciak on November 19, 2018, and was served with a summons months later.

“[Zolciak] agreed to pay and was obligated to pay the Plaintiff for all extended credit on Defendant’s account,” the bank’s complaint read. “Pursuant to the parties’ agreement, Plaintiff transmitted to Defendants a monthly billing statement for the account, and Defendant was obligated to pay the minimum payment due as set forth on that statement on a monthly basis.”

Don’t Be Tardy Season 8 will air on Bravo TV later this year or early next year.