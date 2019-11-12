Sean Spicer Talks ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit On Twitter: ‘I Had A Blast’

Sean Spicer took to Twitter to talk about his exit from Dancing with the Stars, revealing that he was thankful for all the fan support he received throughout the competition.

“I had a blast,” he said, regarding his time on the show.

After nine weeks of performances, Spicer ended his run on the ABC competition series after performing two dances alongside pro Jenna Johnson. His former partner, Lindsay Arnold, has been absent from the series for the past two weeks as she mourns the death of her mother-in-law.

For his final performances, Spicer danced to tunes from girl groups and boy bands. He performed an Argentine tango to “Bills, Bills, Bills” by Destiny’s Child and the foxtrot to “Story of My Life” by One Direction.

In the end, Spicer was one of the bottom two contestants alongside country music star Lauren Alaina.

The panel of judges — which includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman — had the final vote to send him home.

“I really thank you. You’ve been such a good sport, you’ve been really entertaining,” Tonioli said upon Spicer’s exit.

Spicer remained part of the cast until the show’s quarter-finals, where he danced against James Van Der Beek, Kel Mitchell, Hannah Brown, Lauren Alaina, and Ally Brooke in a quest to win the show’s coveted mirrorball trophy.

To everyone who has voted & supported me over the past 9 weeks on @DancingABC thank u from the bottom of my heart. I made it to the quarterfinals bc of your votes. I had a blast. Thank u to my family, the AMAZING @lindsayarnold – u are the best, & @JennaJohnson I appreciate u! — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 12, 2019

The former White House press secretary was considered a dark horse in the competition from the moment the contestants for Season 28 were announced, due to negative public perception from his time working in the White House.

Spicer maintained a lighthearted disposition to try and change people’s opinions of him throughout the competition. Still, viewers of the series were angry he continued to remain on the show while other, more competent celebrity dancers were being sent home due to lower viewer votes.

Spicer’s fans took to Twitter to comment on his elimination and congratulate him for a job well done. He also received a special mention from his former boss, President Donald Trump.

Spicer’s time on the show was fully supported by the president, who used his Twitter platform to ask his followers to keep Spicer on the series through their votes.

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump I can’t begin to express how much your continued support has meant, especially during my time on @DancingABC https://t.co/1uLvApIPdp — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 12, 2019

“Loved watching you on DWTS! You always had a smile on your face in spite of the judge’s criticism!” said one Twitter follower.

A second Twitter user commented, “Awesome job Sean. You tried and you had fun. That’s all that matters.”

“Great job Sean!! Staying so gracious & positive…… very happy to have watched you,” noted a third Twitter fan of Spicer.

Spicer came in one week short of making it to Dancing with the Stars‘ semi-finals, which will air on November 18.

The finale of Season 28 will air the following week on November 25.