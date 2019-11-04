Donald Trump Dismisses ‘Fake’ And ‘Lousy’ Impeachment Polls: ‘You’re Looking At The Wrong Polls’

On Sunday, President Donald Trump railed against polling which shows that a majority of the American public is in favor of impeachment, Mediaite reports.

Speaking to reporters gathered outside the White House, the president dismissed surveys from the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, CNN, and other outlets, describing them as “lousy” and “fake.”

“You’re looking at the wrong polls,” he cut off the reporter asking the question.

“I have the real polls,” the president added, without explaining what he means.

“The CNN polls are fake,” he said, proceeding to rip into Fox News.

“The Fox polls have always been lousy. I tell ’em they ought to get themselves a new pollster,” the president added.

Trump reasserted that “real polls” actually show that the public is not in favor of impeachment.

“But the real polls, if you look at the polls that came out this morning, people don’t want anything to do with impeachment.”

The impeachment investigation, according to Trump, is a “hoax,” and a “phony scam.”

Indeed, polls suggest that public opinion is shifting.

According to a Fox News poll released today, 49 percent of Americans want Trump both impeached and removed from office. An additional four percent want to see him impeached, but not removed. Forty-one percent of Americans Fox News surveyed believe that the president should not be impeached.

Furthermore, a significant portion of those who oppose impeachment appears to be willing to change their minds if new evidence surfaces. Thirty-four percent of Americans who oppose impeachment claim that new evidence could change their mind and 57 percent say that new evidence would change nothing.

Only 38 percent of Americans believe that it is “not at all” likely Trump gets impeached, according to the poll, and 27 believe that impeachment is somewhat likely. Fifteen percent say impeachment is very likely, and 13 percent that it is extremely likely.

National General Election Matchup: Biden 51 (+12)

Trump 39 Sanders 49 (+8)

Trump 41 Warren 46 (+5)

Trump 41 Trump 41

Buttigieg 41 Fox News Poll pic.twitter.com/iLhUvuFZT2 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 3, 2019

According to Democrats in the House of Representatives, Trump needs to be impeached because he used the power of his office to damage a political opponent’s campaign. According to an anonymous White House whistleblower, Trump pressured Ukrainian authorities to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that the only reason he pressured Ukraine was that he wanted its government to investigate corruption. Biden has been pushing back against the president’s allegations, claiming that Trump is only accusing him of corruption because he considers him to be a formidable opponent.

According to most polls, Biden would beat Trump in 2020.