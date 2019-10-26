Michael Jackson’s Youngest Son, Blanket, Makes Rare Appearance At Halloween Party With His Siblings

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Blanket, made a rare appearance this week at a Halloween party with his big brother — a shindig that honored one of his dad’s most famous songs.

The 17-year-old Blanket Jackson appeared at the Third Annual Thriller Night Costume Party, hanging out with his 21-year-old sister, Paris, and 22-year-old brother, Prince. As Radar Online reported, after spending many years shying away from the spotlight, the brothers have been growing particularly close and started to become more public-facing as well.

As the report noted, the two have launched a YouTube show called Film Family that shows the two running down some of the latest theatrical releases.

“Blanket – who informally changed his name to Bigi after years of being bullied, is far from the quiet person most have assumed him to be. His knowledge of films and genuine interest in film has been on display,” the report noted. “The quality time Blanket, 17, and Prince, 22, have been spending together is refreshing as the brothers have experienced bouts of instability since their father’s overdose death.”

As TMZ noted, the “Thriller Night” party was actually hosted by Prince and held at the Jackson family estate. The party, which honors Michael Jackson’s iconic song “Thriller,” is held in partner with the Los Angeles-based Heal L.A. Foundation, which helps families living in the area who are struggling. The party attracted some major attention across the celebrity news landscape, with many sharing pictures of Michael’s children together there.

While Paris Jackson has followed her father’s footsteps into show business as a rising model, and Prince has made more public appearances as well, Blanket has stayed away from the limelight — to the point that his public appearances have become major developments in the celebrity news world. Back in May, Blanket garnered headlines when he appeared to cheer on big brother Prince at his college graduation.

Prince earned a business degree from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, and later took to Instagram to share some photos posing with his younger brother.

Loading...

In the caption for the photo, Prince thanked his entire family for the support they showed in helping him reach his goal of graduating. Prince was 12-years-old when his father tragically died, and Blanket was just 7-years-old. The family has remained close since then, with fans of the late singer watching as his children grew up, often taking to social media to offer their support and encouragement.