‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Gets Restraining Order Against Fiancé After Alleged Assault

Pregnant Bravo alum Vail Bloom was granted a restraining order after an alleged violent incident over the weekend.

Vanderpump Rules alum Vail Bloom is having domestic trouble once again. The pregnant actress, who had a recurring role on the third season of the Bravo reality show, was granted a restraining order against her fiancé, Frank Mechaly, after a domestic violence incident took place at their home, The Blast reports.

In legal documents obtained by the site, Bloom claimed that during an argument her fiancé dragged her by the hair and pushed her. Bloom claimed that her fiance threatened to kick her and her cat out of his house and that when she asked for 24 hours to find a place to go, he threatened to have her arrested for trespassing.

Bloom, who is 26 weeks pregnant, alleged her fiancé then physically attacked her.

“Without warning (he) took two steps towards me and pushed me forcefully with each of his hands on my upper chest. His face was angry. I was shocked and terrified as I stumbled backwards and I retreated from him.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star also claimed Mechaly also attacked her outside of the residence by grabbing her by the hair and arm and trying to drag her back inside. Bloom, who provided photos of the bruises she sustained during the altercation, also alleged that her fiancé previously grabbed her face and poured sparkling water down her throat and nose to make her choke while she was in bed.

A judge granted Bloom a restraining order in which Mechaly must stay 100 yards away from her.

Sadly, this is not the first time Bloom has had to get a restraining order while pregnant. Last year, The Blast reported that the actress claimed that her ex-boyfriend Hayes Stuppy caused “physical issues” for her while she was pregnant with her daughter Charlie. Vail filed for a restraining order after Stuppy allegedly stole personal items from her and destroyed them. He also allegedly harassed her via email. Bloom was granted the restraining order. Page Six reports Bloom and Hayes only dated for about three weeks.

During her short stint on Vanderpump Rules back in 2015, Bloom stayed away from most of the girl drama at SUR, although she did take an early interest in Bravo bad boy Jax Taylor. She later successfully dodged the advances of her boss, Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal, after he attempted to turn a coffee meeting into a wine-drinking date.

In addition to her Bravo past, Bloom played attorney Heather Stevens on The Young and the Restless, a role that scored her a Daytime Emmy nod in 2008.

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming its eighth season, which is set to premiere on Dec.2 on Bravo.