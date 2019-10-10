‘Game Of Thrones’ Director Backs Down On Previous Criticism Of Final Season

Neil Marshall initially said that he thought the final season of 'Game of Thrones' felt rushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a director for HBO’s Game of Thrones recently spoke out about criticisms regarding the final season of the hit epic fantasy series. At the time, Neil Marshall, who helmed such episodes as “Blackwater” and “The Watchers on the Wall,” said he felt that Season 8 of Game of Thrones appeared rushed. Ultimately, though, he believed that all fo the characters got to exactly where they should have been.

“I agree that it was a bit of a rush,” Marshall said. “It felt like things weren’t set up well enough.”

However, now Marshall has somewhat backed down on those claims, according to Metro. While the director still believes that the characters got where they were supposed to be, he has now given more praise to the Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and D.B Weiss, for their efforts over the course of eight seasons.

When questions about the backlash regarding the final season of Game of Thrones, Marshall gave the following statement, ultimately praising the showrunners for their work and no longer mentioning what he previously thought was a rushed season.

I don’t necessarily think the backlash was justified,” Marshall said, according to NME.

“But it was unavoidable. I for one wouldn’t fault [David Benioff and D.B Weiss]. It was an unbelievable achievement and ten years of their lives that they’ve devoted to it.”

HBO

In addition to his updated praise for the final season, Marshall also revealed that he would be happy to work in the Game of Thrones universe once more.

“I’d love to go back to Belfast and work with the amazing cast and crew. It was an amazing creative environment and if the team have managed to create that magic, then I’d go back for that alone.”

Currently, HBO has a prequel series in development. Set thousands of years before the events that unfolded in Season 8 of Game of Thrones, a pilot episode has been filmed already but there is no news regarding whether or not it has been greenlit to series yet. In addition, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are still other prospects for further TV series set in the Game of Thrones universe, so the potential is there for Marshall to pick up further work with HBO regarding these series.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on various other potential series set within the same universe.