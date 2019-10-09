WWE News: Triple H Discusses Chances Of Second All-Female ‘Evolution’ Pay-Per-View

Close to a year ago to this date, WWE held its first-ever all-female pay-per-view, Evolution, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The event, which took place on October 28, 2018, appeared to be successful enough to merit a regular spot on WWE’s annual schedule. However, Evolution is still nowhere to be found on the company’s list of pay-per-views for the current year.

In an interview with Digital Spy, WWE executive vice president of talent Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed various topics, including last year’s Evolution pay-per-view and the reason why the company has yet to confirm a second women’s pay-per-view. He did, however, suggest that there’s a good chance Evolution will get a follow-up at some point in the future.

“I think so,” Triple H said, referring to the odds of an upcoming second iteration for Evolution.

“This year has been such a transitional year with WWE that in the process of a lot of things happening like the switch to Fox, NXT going to USA, there’s been so many crazy things going on, part of the planning process of those things is us not having the bandwidth to do a few of the things that we would have liked to have done this year.”

As Triple H explained further, there are still a lot of factors that could affect the timing of the next Evolution pay-per-view, assuming WWE chooses to bring it back. He told Digital Spy that he believes the event might be taking place a bit later than what was originally hoped for, stressing that it’s important to make sure the show is “done correctly” and not presented in a half-baked fashion.

Additionally, Triple H talked about the fate of the NXT brand going forward, suggesting that he plans to keep its product relatively unchanged despite its recent switch from pre-taped to live programming. The 14-time world champion also revealed that his eldest daughter, 13-year-old Aurora, recently did some training with a number of female wrestlers who were featured on last year’s Evolution, including former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Given the fact that the event’s first anniversary is nearing, Triple H isn’t the only WWE personality to publicly comment on Evolution in recent days. Last week, Sasha Banks shared her thoughts on last year’s event in an appearance on the We Have Cool Friends podcast, calling the original event “incredible” and expressing hopes that WWE would follow it up in the future, as quoted by Fightful.