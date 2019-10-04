‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers: Tisha Campbell Wows As One Of Five Guest Stars Next Week

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of October 7 reveal that five guests will star in this CBS soap opera. Most of the actors will play a role in Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) storyline, as she is currently in the hospital. Tisha Campbell’s character is also tied to this plot as she forms part of Katie’s medical team.

Monday, October 7

Tisha Campbell reprises her role as Dr. Davis, per Highlight Hollywood. The veteran actress will return as Katie’s specialist after making her debut on the show last Friday. Katie is currently fighting for her life after doctors recently diagnosed her with kidney failure. She is waiting for Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) test to come back to show whether she is a match for her sister.

Tuesday, October 8

Briana Cuoco will appear on The Bold and The Beautiful as “an employee,” while Tisha Campbell returns as Dr. Davis. According to She Knows Soaps, Briana is the sister of The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco.

Wednesday, October 9

Tisha Campbell appears as Dr. Davis.

The Inquisitr reports that Katie will learn that a matching kidney donor has been found. She will be grateful that someone is willing to undergo surgery on her behalf. Little does she know that her mysterious donor is none other than Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). The former croupier got herself tested to see if she was a match. However, she doesn’t want anyone to know that she is the kidney donor and wants to remain anonymous.

Welcome to the #BoldandBeautiful family @TishaCampblMrtn! Don’t miss her debut TOMORROW on B&B. ???? pic.twitter.com/wFjKnc0qZq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 3, 2019

Thursday, October 10

Martin Yu will play “Dr. Choi” on Wednesday’s episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that both Flo and Katie will have surgery. The Spencer, Logan, and Forrester families will congregate at the hospital as they wait for news on Katie. In the meantime, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will also be keeping vigil over her daughter. Only she knows what Flo is doing for Katie and she will be worried about her daughter’s wellbeing.

Friday, October 11

Finnegan George returns as “Will Spencer”, Tisha Campbell returns as Dr. Davis, and Stephanie Maura Sanchez will play the role of “Camille.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will wake up after surgery and demand to know the identity of her kidney donor. Will will be one of the first people to see her after the transplant and mother and son will enjoy a tearful reunion.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.