Keith Urban Calls Nicole Kidman His ‘Favorite Person To Be Around’ Ahead Of Tampa Concert

Hollywood marriages have a reputation of not lasting very long, but actress Nicole Kidman and country music superstar Keith Urban are one of the very few exceptions to the rule.

While in Tampa for a sold-out concert, Urban spilled some of the secrets of their success, along with some thoughts on his own career and growth, in an interview with The Herald Tribune.

The two lovebirds got married in June 2006 and currently share two daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. It was Urban’s first marriage and the second for Kidman, who was infamously married to Tom Cruise.

The two met at an even called G’Day LA, which honored Australians in Hollywood. Though born in Honolulu, Kidman was raised in Sydney. Urban grew up not too far away in neighboring New Zealand. The two hit it off, and the rest is history.

“Well, first of all she’s my favorite person to be around. I love, love, love her company. I love every part of her company,” Urban said of his lovely wife.

“That’s really the first thing. I want to be around her all the time, talk to her and listen to her. We’re just very, very simpatico as personalities, the two of us. I think that’s key.”

“I loved being around her when I first met her, and doing every and anything with her when I first met her. And that hasn’t changed. That feels exactly the same as it did the first week we started going out,” he concluded.

Urban also added that he believes one of the key reasons for their relationship’s success is their dedication to putting their family above work commitments. He explained that if Kidman were shooting a movie in a different location, the entire family would move to stay together, even if it meant living in a rented house or hotel room. Urban added that he consistently returns home after performing at various tour locations.

It is far from the first time Urban has complimented his wife, though he might have gone too far on occasion, like when he called her a “maniac” in the bedroom. Kidman later admitted she was slightly embarrassed over the raunchy praise, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Another aspect in which Urban can praise his wife is for helping him kick his substance abuse issues. Urban has confessed in the past that he relied heavily on alcohol and cocaine, and the Big Little Lies actress had to force an intervention to get him to face his demons. He has now been sober for over 10 years.

It is just one more success for the country music star, who is currently on tour with his wildly successful Graffiti U album. Urban explained that he chose the title because he considers graffiti to be one of the purest forms of self-expression, and he wanted the album to have the same feel.

Jason Davis / Getty Images

For that reason, it features musical aspects that stray from traditional country, with influences from hip-hop, R&B, and pop-rock.

Fans are reacting extremely well to the result, and single “Coming Home” was a top five song on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. Similarly, his Tampa concert at the Seminole Hard Rock & Casino, which seats 1,500, is entirely sold out.