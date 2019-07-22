Nicole Kidman Responds After Keith Urban Calls Her ‘A Maniac In The Bed’

Nicole's admitting that Keith's lyrics about their private time leave her feeling a little embarrassed.

Nicole Kidman is sharing her thoughts after husband, Keith Urban, referred to her as “maniac” in the bedroom in his song “Gemini.” The talented country music singer got very candid about his private time with his wife of around 13 years in the song, which features on his 2018 album, Graffiti U, and now the actress is calling the lyrics a bit “embarrassing.”

The Big Little Lies star was asked about the track during an appearance on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show on July 22, and joked that, although she feels a little embarrassed, she’s also pleased to know her man is happy with their time behind closed doors.

“I don’t sensor his art, but it is a little embarrassing,” Nicole said, per Entertainment Tonight. “It’s better than saying ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'”

The star was referring to the line, “She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head.”

But while the star wasn’t too shy to answer the hosting duo’s questions about that particular lyric, there’s another in the song that she was less excited to open up about.

The radio hosts took their chance to ask Kidman about another line in “Gemini” that sees Urban sing, “She’s waking to make love in the middle of the night.”

Playing a lot more coy, the star refused to talk about the very candid lyric and hit back, “No, what?! You’re making that up, Kyle. Shut up. I’m not answering that, that’s outrageous.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Keith has been very vocal about the fact that “Gemini” was inspired by his wife, who’s the mother of his two daughters, 11-year-old Sunday Rose and 8-year-old Faith Margaret.

Speaking about the risqué song during an interview with Britain’s iNews earlier this year, Keith confirmed the inspiration behind the lyrics and also claimed at the time that his wife actually “loves” the song.

“The song is actually about Nicole, and she loves it,” Urban said, before opening up more about the inspiration behind the autobiographical track and his and Kidman’s love life.

Loading...

“It’s a fun song. My co-writer Julia Michaels asked me to describe Nicole and that’s what came out,” Keith then added of how the song from his most recent album came about.

The country star has written many songs inspired by his loved-up relationship with his wife, while the happily married duo have also proved on multiple occasions that they’re most definitely not afraid to show off their love for one another with some PDA.

The Inquisitr noted back in December that Kidman and Urban caused quite a stir during a trip to their home country of Australia, as they shared several kisses during a sunny trip to the beach in Sydney.