‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Details ‘Disaster Of A Situation’ With Ex-Husband Matt, Offers Update

How are they co-parenting today?

Gina Kirschenheiter addressed her current relationship with ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night.

According to an October 2 report from TooFab, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member spoke to Andy about the dynamic between her and Matt and admitted that while things are far from perfect between them, they have gotten past the “disaster of a situation” they were dealing with after their dramatic split earlier this year.

After being asked about her and Matt’s relationship, Gina fought back tears before saying, “It’s going.”

“We communicate on Talking Parents, which is like a government website, which I think is really healthy for us right now. And we communicate about the kids and for the kids,” Gina explained.

Gina and Matt share three kids, seven-year-old Nicholas, five-year-old Sienna, and four-year-old Luca.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Gina filed for divorce in spring 2018 but reconciled with Matt one year later and seemingly confirmed their reunion on Instagram when she shared a photo of herself and Matt, who she labeled her “person,” on their wedding day.

Unfortunately, Gina and Matt’s reconciliation was short-lived and at the end of June, after an alleged altercation, Matt was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina also spoke about her relationship with Matt during an interview with Us Weekly magazine earlier this week, explaining that while she and Matt are “actually divorced,” their split won’t be made final until the end of this year.

“I think I’ve gotten myself to a place where I understand that this is the best thing for me and my children and my family and I feel good about that,” she explained.

Loading...

Also during her interview with Andy, Gina confirmed she is seeing a new man and revealed that he’s already met her three kids.

“He has kids, so I think it’s a quicker acceleration,” she explained of their relationship.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen days ago, Gina shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend on Instagram but didn’t tell her fans what his name was or tag him in her post. Instead, she shared a quote about laughter.

To see more of Gina and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.