Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Wendy Williams, Saying She’s ‘So Dark Inside’

'You are so dark inside, so mean constantly,' Sharon Osbourne said of Wendy Williams after her recent comments about Christie Brinkley.

Earlier this week, gorgeous 65-year-old model Christie Brinkley made headlines when it was revealed that she had sustained a shoulder and wrist fracture while practicing for Dancing with the Stars. Because she required a cast and was unable to dance during Monday’s premiere, it was decided that her 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, would dance in her place. While many didn’t question this decision, television host Wendy Williams took time during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show to discuss her theory about what actually happened, according to Page Six.

On air, Williams claimed that she didn’t believe Brinkley’s accident was legitimate and that the whole thing had been staged so that her daughter would advance her career and get some major exposure. Despite the fact that there is video footage of the accident, Williams did not believe that the model really broke her wrist.

Brinkley-Cook did perform incredibly well alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy in a foxtrot to the tune of “Uptown Girl.” Interestingly, her mother danced in the video of Billy Joel’s original recording of “Uptown Girl” in 1983. Fans seemed to love Brinkley-Cook’s tribute to her mother through this dance and weren’t really questioning her motives. That is, until Williams began spreading around her theory about what happened.

Sharon Osbourne happens to be a close friend of Brinkley’s and she wasn’t pleased when she found out what Williams was suggesting. During an episode of The Talk on Thursday, Osbourne defended her pal and publicly called out Williams for her cruel comments. Osbourne went on to point out that Williams is hardly perfect herself, having battled with drugs and divorce in the past year. She stressed that Williams’ own imperfections did not keep her from attacking others.

Loading...

“Why is it, no matter what this woman goes through in her life, her ups and downs, which we all do, but obviously hers were more public, and she’s a 55-year-old woman that relapsed again on drugs … and the thing is nobody gave her a hard time. It was just love, support to her. Why does she have to be so mean? What is it within you that is so dark that you can’t seem to get it out when the world shows you love and wishes you well on the rest of your journey of your life, you are so dark inside, so mean constantly.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams spent time earlier this year in a sober house while she came to grips with an addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol. She also made headlines when she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, after the news of his infidelity broke.