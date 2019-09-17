‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Season 6 Comes To An End With Plenty Of Tears, Happiness, And Chaos

Tuesday night brings three hours of drama during the Season 6 finale and reunion show for Bachelor in Paradise. Spoilers tease that there is a lot to pack into these three hours, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the chaos set to go down.

Viewers were left hanging with the episodes that aired last week as some couples split and others were still facing major decisions. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from ABC detail that Tuesday’s finale will start off with host Chris Harrison and the studio audience watching as the final four couples consider spending a night together in the fantasy suites.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from the network reveal that the idea of having an overnight date will prove to be too much for one of these four couples. The man involved will leave and the lady left behind will be heartbroken, but ABC teases that there might be a chance for a reunion.

After the overnights, the remaining couples will decide what comes next. As The Inquisitr previously shared, spoiler king Reality Steve has said that three pairs left Mexico engaged. Demi Burnett and her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty are one, Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski are another, and the third is Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Unfortunately, Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar are said to split when she pressures him to say he loves her and he feels he just can’t do it. Despite the sneak peek shared via the show’s Instagram page that hints at rejection for Dylan, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that there’s no reason to worry about him and Hannah.

Once the engagements in Mexico air, it will then be time for the pre-taped reunion show. ABC teases that fans will get to see some updates on previous Bachelor in Paradise couples Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, and newlyweds Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone.

The Season 6 cast will be back, and some of them will face the hot seat and plenty of drama. Blake Horstmann is said to struggle during his time on stage as he is confronted over all of the chaos surrounding his issues with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. In addition, as The Inquisitr previously revealed, there should also be some intense drama involving Kristina Schulman and Caelynn shown.

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones had a difficult breakup in Mexico, but viewers will see her fly out to see him and ask for another shot. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note that the two are said to be dating now, or at least, they were when this was taped.

The preview for Tuesday’s finale shows him seemingly getting down on one knee as if he’s ready to propose to Tayshia. However, teasers hint that this is ultimately a fake-out of some sort.

Confrontations are happening on Tuesday's #BachelorInParadise Finale Event. pic.twitter.com/k2MFcAGG8P — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 16, 2019

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are still together, as are Whitney Fransway and Connor Saeli. Kristian will propose to Demi, since Demi proposed in Mexico, and fans will watch Katie and Chris discuss some struggles they have been navigating in their relationship.

Christian Estrada and Jordan Kimball will butt heads again, and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that there won’t be any happy reunions for Clay and Nicole. Reality Steve did detail that this reunion show was taped several weeks ago, so fans may find that things have shifted for some of these pairs once Tuesday’s three-hour finale airs.

Will any of these currently-engaged pairs ultimately get married? Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that at least some of these relationships are going quite well post-filming. Fans cannot wait to see everybody involved start to share social media updates now that they don’t have to hide any longer. It shouldn’t take long after Tuesday’s finale to get some additional scoop.