Kourtney Kardashian Tells Scott Disick He ‘Didn’t Appreciate’ Her During Their Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick sat down for a talk during an upcoming episode of Scott’s new E! series, Flip It Like Disick, and things got a bit heavy.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick started to reflect on their relationship and parenting while they were together in the clip.

The couple dated for nearly ten years and share three children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — during that time. The pair split back in July 2015. They’ve both moved on to date other people with Scott currently in a relationship with model Sofia Richie.

During their chat, Disick admitted that he found being a father very difficult at first, but believes that he’s settled in now, and couldn’t be happier co-parenting his kids with Kardashian.

“You didn’t really appreciate what you had, and you were also depressed and there was other things going on. You’ve definitely come a long way. I’m very proud of you,” Kourtney tells her baby daddy in the sneak peek of the episode.

Kardashian has made no secret of her pride in Disick’s transformation, and has opened up about their very different kind of co-parenting relationship in the past. Kourtney’s support seems to mean the world to Scott, as he revealed to the outlet that he’s happy about to have former girlfriend’s love and support.

“I think we’ve been through so much and so many things, and to hear her be proud of me means a ton to me,” Disick stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have become so comfortable co-parenting their children that they have been taking family vacations together. They’ve even invited Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, along for a couple of trips.

During a previous episode of KUWTK, Kourt is seen telling her mother, Kris Jenner, that she had a great time with Scott, Sofia, and the kids on their getaway.

However, Jenner was a little worried about the situation, claiming she was confused by the relationship and hopeful that her daughter wouldn’t end up getting hurt by getting too close to her ex and his new love interest.

“My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott,” Kris stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick by following the pair on their social media accounts.