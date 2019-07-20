Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Start Time, Premier League Asia Trophy Final

Defending English Premier League champions Manchester City go for their first silverware of the 2019-2020 campaign when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Asia Trophy final.

Defending, back-to-back English Premier League champions Manchester City have an early chance to add to their increasingly stuffed trophy case on Saturday the they face s determined Wolverhampton Wanderers side in the final of the preseason Premier League Asia Trophy. For Wolves, however, the final of the four-team tournament in China hardly feels like a preseason game, because they play a game that counts just five days later, as The Express and Star reports. Wolverhampton return to the familiar haunts of Molineux to take on Northen Irish side Crusaders in a UEFA Europa League qualifying round match. If Wolves have any edge over the dominant City side, the need to get in shape in hurry may be it, as Saturday’s match that live streams from Shanghai will tell.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s’s Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City Premier League Asia Cup final match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time at the 33,000-seat Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, July 20.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Asia Cup Final kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. In Italy, Spain, and throughout central Europe the kickoff come at 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway bright and early at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Wolves vs. Citizens match kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

As for Manchester City, they have only two warm-up games after the Asia Trophy final before they plunge into meaningful competition, as The Manchester Evening News reports. When they return to England, they face Liverpool — the team they edged for the Premier League title last season by just a single point — in the Community Shield, the traditional English season opener.

Before that, however, Per Guardiola’s group travel to Hong Kong for a match against Kowloon side Kitchee on Wednesday, then on to Japan where they face J1 League club Yokohama F. Marinos in City’s final preseason tune-up, according to Soccerway.

Wolverhampton teen sensation Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to start against Manchester City. Marc Atkins / Getty Images

To watch the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City Premier League Asia Cup final live stream, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Wolves vs. City showdown on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Premier League Asia Cup trophy game match for free, without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a trial subscription to an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free period. During that week, fans can watch Saturday’s Wolverhampton vs. City game live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream. While in Canada, fans can watch the feed with a subscription to DAZN Canada. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches. In Italy, Sky Go Italia carries the live stream, and DAZN Spain streams the game in that country.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app. Throughout Africa, Super Sport has the rights to the Saturday preseason match. A list of live stream sources for the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City match is available on Live Soccer TV.