Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Says He Wants Jed Wyatt To Just ‘Go Away’

After it was revealed that 'Bachelorette' contestant Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend waiting back home, he swiftly became the subject of much scrutiny.

Hannah Brown is going into the fantasy suite dates during tomorrow’s episode of The Bachelorette. Her four remaining men include Jed Wyatt, Luke Parker, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron. While Parker is the designated villain of the season, Wyatt is certainly not a fan favorite either. While Wyatt and Brown had intense chemistry since the beginning, it later came to light that he wasn’t necessarily on the show for the right reasons. A woman named Haley Stevens came out claiming to be Wyatt’s ex girlfriend and accused the wannabe musician of some concerning things, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Stevens revealed that she and Wyatt were still in a relationship when he left to go onto The Bachelorette. She alleges that Wyatt made it clear to her that his only motivation for going on television was to gain exposure, thus hopefully boosting his career as a budding musical artist. He reportedly had no intention of falling in love with Brown, but wanted to only make it to the top four on the show. He felt that by doing so he would have enough air time that more people would know his name. Stevens also said that Wyatt told her that when he returned they would continue their relationship together. Of course, once she saw him on television confessing his love for Brown, she promptly ended the relationship.

We’ve not yet heard Wyatt publicly defend himself against the accusations, but there is no denying the fact that he’s gained himself the reputation of somewhat of a player. Among those disappointed with his actions is the former bachelor Colton Underwood. In a recent interview, he stated that he could see that something was off about Wyatt in last week’s hometown date. While Wyatt’s family did not outright bring up the fact that he had a girlfriend waiting at home, they were visibly confused and didn’t seem very eager to meet Brown.

New song called Lyrics & Lies by Jed Wyatt #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/zekVqGab2R — Amanda Sayler (@mandaalinn) July 9, 2019

Loading...

Underwood said that he felt that Wyatt should simply disappear after his time on the show is over.