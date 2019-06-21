Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia & Isabella Spotted Together On Rare Outing At CVS

Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, were spotted on Thursday in a rare public appearance at a CVS Pharmacy in California. Photos obtained by Hollywood Life show the girls looking casual as they stopped to pick up a few items.

The photos showed Olivia, 19, wearing an oversized white graphic sweatshirt paired with black track shorts, multicolored tie-dye ankle socks, white sneakers, and a purse slung on her shoulder. Her brown hair was pulled back into a messy up-do, held together with a clip as a few strands loosely framed her face. A pair of brown sunglasses sat atop her head. Meanwhile, Isabella, 20, wore black yoga pants, a dark denim jacket, sneakers, and a black headband to keep her hair off her face as it sat in a neat ponytail. The girls were spotted entering the store, shopping around, and leaving with a few plastic bags containing their purchases.

While a celebrity stop at a pharmacy may not always be cause for a headline, public appearances from the Giannulli girls are far and few between ever since their parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested back in March for their alleged involvement in a college bribery scandal. Moreover, Olivia and Isabella seemed to be a bit more confident on this outing — Olivia had been known to hide her face under hoods and sunglasses following the scandal, but she was freely photographed on Thursday.

As Just Jared reported earlier this week, the sisters were also spotted on Monday meeting up with their friends for some mani-pedis in Los Angeles. Olivia and Isabella seemed to want to stay under the radar that time, though, as both girls arrived at the salon wearing big sweatshirts with their hoods up.

Olivia Jade & Isabella Rose Giannulli At CVS – Pic Of Rare Outing – Hollywood Life https://t.co/2Oqr6cmxj7 pic.twitter.com/egmCOglObM — Entertainment Dose (@Ent_Dose) June 21, 2019

The college admissions scandal has definitely shaken up the girls’ lives. Lori and Mossimo were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to coaches and administrators at the University of Southern California in exchange for their daughters’ admission to the school as recruits of the crew team. Neither of the sisters participated in crew. The scheme had been a part of a wider conspiracy involving 50 other people and a California man as the ringleader.

Olivia and Isabella immediately dropped out of the university due to severe bullying following the scandal. In addition, both girls recently broke up with their boyfriends, allegedly due to the stress and pressure of the scandal and their parents’ trials. However, things do seem to be returning to normal for the sisters, and Olivia would reportedly like to return to school soon, per Page Six.