Wendy Williams Set To Receive A Star On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame As She Takes Back Control Post-Divorce

Wendy Williams’ star will shine even brighter when she becomes one of the latest recipients of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Daytime talk show host was announced as one of several celebs who will be honored at the 2020 event. According to E! News, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the full list on Thursday. For the daytime television section of the honor, the Wendy Williams Show host will join Dr. Phil McGraw and Today host Kathie Lee Gifford. Other honorees will include actors Chris Hemsworth and Mahershala Ali and actresses Julia Roberts and Octavia Spencer.

“This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood,” remarked Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona. “Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories.”

The honorees could potentially wait until 2021 to receive their actual star on or near Hollywood Boulevard. At the moment, none of the inductees have scheduled their ceremonies, which typically involves compelling speeches and photo opportunities.

Williams’ recent honor comes after a tumultuous year for her. The former radio personality is currently going through a divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter after 22 years. The exes have one child together-Kevin Jr., 19. Williams filed for divorce from Hunter back in April after he was accused of fathering a child with his longtime mistress.

Since deciding to file, Williams has been living her best single life and is taking charge of her life again. Entertainment Tonight reported that Williams spoke at an FWD Conference on Thursday and said that in the past, her husband would keep her from certain business deals and negotiate on her behalf. The host said that Hunter wouldn’t tell her a deal was closed until it was time to, “meet the people,” which is something she said she’s making changes on as she goes through her divorce.

“You’ve gotta be at the ground floor of your operation,” Williams said in a video first published by The Blast. “I don’t care how big you get.”

Loading...

Williams is also making moves in her romantic life. The Inquisitr previously shared that the talk show host is dating 27-year-old fashion designer Marc Tomblin. The two have been spotted on multiple occasions and Williams posted the now-deleted Instagram post of the two of them embracing.