Half Of Americans Now Believe That Donald Trump’s Campaign Coordinated With Russia

A new poll found that half of Americans believe that Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election, despite the president’s frequent cries that there was “no collusion.”

The Fox News poll found that 50 percent of respondents believed that Trump’s campaign had some level of coordination with the Kremlin, an increase of six points from the same poll taken in March. The increase comes despite the release of the final Russia investigation report finding there was no improper coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, though no such determination was made on whether Trump obstructed justice in efforts to thwart the investigation.

Despite the growing number of Americans who believe the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia, that has not translated into a desire to see Trump impeached. The Fox News poll found that 56 percent of respondent believe it is “not at all” likely that Trump will be impeached, and a separate poll found that only a fraction of Americans would like him to be impeached.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday showed that 27 percent of Americans believe there is enough evidence to launch impeachment hearings of Donald Trump, up 10 points from the same poll last month. The views were split sharply along party lines, with 48 percent of Democrats saying they supported impeachment to just 6 percent of Republicans.

Despite the rising support for impeachment, Democratic leadership has not appeared too anxious to kick off impeachment hearings. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed hesitation with moving forward, saying there must be strong support both from the American public and from Republicans in Congress, and that the process must not be politically motivated.

Pelosi has also warned that the impeachment process could be harmful to America.

“I don’t think there’s anything more divisive we can do than to impeach a President of the United States, and so you have to handle it with great care. It has to be about the truth and the facts to take you to whatever decision has to be there,” she said, via USA Today.

Other members of her caucus have not been so cautious, with many calling for impeachment hearings to begin including a handful of 2020 presidential hopefuls, including Elizabeth Warren.

Donald Trump has continued to speak out against Democrats who call for his impeachment, saying that the Mueller report should close the book on allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia and warning of harsh consequences if they push forward.