‘Kids Say The Darnedest Things’ Reboot Hosted By Tiffany Haddish Coming To ABC

Kids still say the darnedest things! ABC announced on Tuesday that a reboot of the popular ’90s and early 2000s variety series Kids Say the Darnedest Things will be coming to the network this fall, hosted and executive produced by none other than Tiffany Haddish. The series will air between America’s Funniest Home Videos and Shark Tank.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke explained in a statement that Haddish was an ideal choice for the role, Variety reported.

“When I was dreaming of stars I wanted to bring to ABC, Tiffany Haddish was top of my list,” Burke said. “Tiffany starring in and producing this iconic series is everything I hoped for.”

The series will feature a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces, each showing Haddish interviewing children on modern topics such as religion, social media, politics, families, and more in front of a live studio audience. The actress is sure to bring laughter and fun as she chats with the kids.

Some of the segments in Kids Say the Darnedest Things include “Kids Rule,” where children will tell Haddish their rules for dating, handling competition, and more; “Love Talk,” where Haddish asks the kids for relationship advice; “Best Carpool Ever,” where Haddish drives the kids in a carpool van; and “Granny Tiff,” where Haddish dresses as an older woman and receives technology assistance from the children.

Eric Schotz, executive producer of the original series, will also executive produce alongside Haddish.

The original Kids Say the Darnedest Things aired on CBS from 1995 to 2000, and was hosted by Bill Cosby, according to Entertainment Tonight. In a similar fashion, Cosby asked children for their opinions on the day’s hot topics. The series was derived from a segment on Art Linkletter’s House Party radio show in 1945, which was later converted to its own television series.

CBS TV Studios will join in on producing the series alongside Anvil 1893 Entertainment and Haddish’s production company, She Ready Productions.

“It’s a warm and funny family program that is sure to provide both tears and peals of laughter to viewers of all ages,” CBS TV Studios president David Stapf said of the series.

As for Haddish, she joked in her own statement that she “can’t wait” to hear what the children have to say, because she can’t understand them on social media anymore.

“They’re using too many abbreviations!” she remarked.

Haddish is also currently starring in TBS’ comedy series The Last O.G. alongside Tracey Morgan, voicing the character Tuca on Netflix’s animated series Tuca and Bertie, and working on her own Netflix standup comedy special.

Kids Say the Darnedest Things will air on Sundays at 8 p.m. Look for the show to premiere on ABC in fall of 2019.