‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 5: All The Arya And The White Horse Theories

Arya rode out of King's Landing on a white horse and fans have come up with a pile of theories about it.

Episode 5 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 saw Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) introduced to a white horse. Now, viewers are trying to work out what that means.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5, titled “The Bells,” of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 5 of the final season of Game of Thrones, Arya Stark decided against killing Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) after a conversation she had with the Hound (Rory McCann). Even though she decided to head out of King’s Landing after that, she struggled against the confusion as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) destroyed the city. In the midst of the chaos, Arya came across a white horse and escaped the city on it.

Now there is a pile of theories regarding that white horse.

As Inverse points out, some fans believe this horse belongs to Harry Strickland (Marc Rissmann), the leader of the Golden Company. Harry lost his life in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8 when Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) stabbed him after Daenerys burned through the gates of King’s Landing. While many of the Golden Company succumbed to the flames, some fans believe that Harry’s horse, which was knocked over by the blast, might have survived and made its way back into King’s Landing and was then found by Arya.

Another theory has her brother, Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), warging into the horse. As yet, it is unclear why Bran would do this. Although, fans like to think it would be a way in which he could safely lead Arya back home to Winterfell.

Some fans also believe that the white horse is actually Jaqen H’ghar (Tom Wlaschiha). This theory sees Jaqen taking the face of Harry Strickland’s horse and entering King’s Landing in order to rescue Arya. However, as to why Jaqen would be in Westeros and concerned with Arya still, remains to be seen.

Time also believes there might be a more sinister meaning behind the white horse seen in the latest episode of Game of Thrones. They think that this horse could represent the pale horse ridden by Death in the Bible’s Book of Revelation. The passage reads as such.

“And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him.”

As a result of this Bible passage, many people have used a white horse as symbolism for death. So, if HBO has done this, it could indicate that Arya is a representation of death and that where ever she goes, trouble follows. She could also be seen as a harbinger of death or disaster thanks to her Episode 5 scene in the final season of Game of Thrones.

And, as per usual, fans will just have to tune into next week’s episode of Game of Thrones to find out if any of these theories are correct.

As well as speculation about what the white horse meant in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have also been busy setting the final scene of Arya riding away to the song, “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.