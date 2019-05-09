Ciara Shares Sade Inspired Photo Ahead Of New Album Release

Ciara has been gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, for some time now. Tomorrow, May 10, the album will be released worldwide.

On Instagram, the “Dance Like We’re Making Love” entertainer shared a black and white image to her account last night and it reminded her followers of another beauty.

In the photograph, Ciara is posed to the side, showing off her flawless side profile. Her jawline is sharp, her skin is smooth, and her cheekbones are popping. The “I Bet” songstress looks super natural wearing a black rollneck garment while her hair is tied up tight in a ponytail that is platted.

In the comments section of the upload, her fans noticed how reminiscent the shot is of British legend, Sade. In a 2014 interview with Allure, Ciara credits the “Smooth Operator” superstar as someone who inspires her.

“Sade, she is amazing onstage and performs so effortlessly. I love that about her.”

The earrings Ciara is wearing in the classic looking photo has her name dangling down giving it that extra special touch.

“This is honestly official cover worthy. Timeless,” a follower insisted in the comments section.

“Very Sade,” another noted.

“Giving that Sade vibes! #Classic”

To promote her new record, Cici has created a movement for her fans to join in on. She wants them to join her in the “#BeautyMarks” journey and upload their rawest selfies to her website. This movement was kickstarted after she posted a “vulnerable” selfie to her page, which showed the star posing makeup- and extension-free, per The Inquisitr.

Earlier this week, Ciara turned up to this year’s Met Gala event in style. In a video clip uploaded up her Instagram account, she revealed she became the first person to ever twerk on the red carpet claiming that history had been made. She did this with musician, Big Freedia.

For her first look of the night, she wore an all-black outfit with her hair in huge bunches. Later, she wore a more glam ’70’s inspired outfit which caught a lot of people’s attention. She was named best hair by Harper’s Bazaar and caught Khloe’s Kardashian’s attention who praised the “Goodies” chart-topper on Twitter.

Ciara is KILLING IT!!!! Wow!!! Wow!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 7, 2019

Ciara wore a custom made Peter Dundas emerald green gown, which had a fluffy train that followed her to the floor. Her sleeves weren’t attached to the dress but looked super fierce and sparkled with the rest of the garment.

Ciara’s latest single releases — “Level Up,” “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin Bout You,” will all be included on the new record.

