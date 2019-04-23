Ciara Uploads ‘Vulnerable’ Makeup And Extensions Free Selfie To Promote New Album ‘Beauty Marks’

Ciara is one beautiful lady and her latest Instagram upload proves that.

The “I Bet” hitmaker posted a photo of herself wearing no extensions in her hair and no makeup on the face. She is wearing a simple white vest top and a necklace with a cross on it, while her hair is tied up tight. Ciara expresses in her caption that this photo shows the real her and that she loves it. She describes her natural selfie as vulnerable and that she is finally embracing this side of her to the max. Her latest studio album being released next month, Beauty Marks, is part of this new movement Cici is trying to create. She wants fans to join her in the “#BeautyMarks” journey and upload their rawest selfies to her website.

Within 10 hours of posting, the photo has achieved over 620,000 likes and thousands of comments from users praising the stars natural beauty.

Over the Easter weekend, Ciara braided her husband’s hair, Russell Wilson which The Inquisitr reported. The video caught a lot of peoples attention on Instagram proving Cici’s interaction game on the social media platforms is strong.

In 2013, Ciara got engaged to American rapper Future. They split in 2014 but did have a son together — Future Zahir Wilburn. In 2016, she married Russell Wilson, who is an American football quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League. In 2017, they had a daughter — Sienna Princess Wilson.

So far, Cici has released six studio albums — Goodies, Ciara: The Evolution, Fantasy Ride, Basic Instinct, Ciara, and Jackie.

On May 10, Ciara is set to release her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks. Its album cover is a work of art. Ciara appears to be covered in body paint and completely nude, which The Inquisitr recently revealed. The album will consist of 11 tracks and include collaborations with Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland.

So far, Ciara has dropped five tracks since 2018 which will all appear on the album — “Level Up,” “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin’ Bout You.”

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, she said she would be up for another collaboration with Nicki Minaj, who she did two tracks with on her self-titled album in 2013, which The Inquisitr noted.

“There are no plans right now but I’m always down to rock with my girl. She’s a rockstar and she knows how to really come in and make a track super fire. I’m always down for getting together,” she expressed.

Ciara’s signature singles “Goodies,” “1, 2 Step,” “Like A Boy,” and “Body Party” are still streamed in their millions. She currently has over 7 million monthly Spotify listeners.

In 2006, she made her film debut in All You’ve Got, playing the role of Becca Watley. In 2012, she starred in Mama, I Want to Sing! and That’s My Boy.

On Twitter, Ciara has over 11.1 million followers, while her Instagram account boasts a huge 21.9 million followers.