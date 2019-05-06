Meghan Markle Past Due Date; Risks May Forced Her To Hospital Instead Of Planned Home Birth

Meghan Markle is allegedly past her reported due date and may be forced to relent on her reported home birth and head to a local hospital to deliver her first child with Prince Harry.

Markle, who was reported to give birth the last week of April or the first week of May is now allegedly overdue, a common circumstance for women giving birth to their first child. But when you are the world’s most-watched mother-to-be, any blip in your birth plan is cause for concern for royal watchers.

Express reported that Meghan may have to use a hospital to deliver her child instead of her intended home birth at the couple’s new residence, Frogmore Cottage if she does not go into labor soon.

The outlet also noted that there are “health risks” associated with a late pregnancy at the Duchess of Sussex’ age, 37. The Mayo Clinic states on their official website that there are certain medical issues that can occur when a woman gives birth over the age of 35 such as the likelihood of multiple pregnancies, the risk of gestational diabetes, the chance of high blood pressure, and the chance of a cesarean section.

Express reported that The Duchess may be transported to Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, 15 miles from Windsor if the baby does not arrive in the next 48 hours where she might have to be induced.

Induction of labor is a common medical practice where Pitocin, a man-made form of the hormone oxytocin, is used to stimulate uterine contractions reported the American Pregnancy Association. The site also noted that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), have stated that labor should be induced only when it is riskier for the baby to remain inside the mother’s uterus than to be born.

Markle has not been seen in public since March 19 when she made her last appearance alongside Prine Harry paying her respects at the New Zealand High Commission in March following the Christchurch mosque shooting reported The Sun. The couple placed bouquets of flowers outside the building in central London, and also signed a book of condolence.

Ian Vogler / WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have caught the world’s attention since they announced they were to be married in November 2017. The couple met several months earlier after being introduced by a mutual friend and found they shared a love of philanthropy, children, and travel.

Their engagement announcement was highly anticipated after they stepped out for the first time n September of 2017 as a couple at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

They tied the knot in May 2018 and announced the would be expecting their first child together in October of the same year.