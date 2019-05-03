Kylie Jenner’s Stirring Up Engagement Rumors Again – Fans Think This Time It’s The Real Deal

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s romance has been the talk of the town as of late. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet has been referring to Scott as her “hubby” recently, decorating his birthday cake with “husband” written in huge letters, referring to him as her husband in her social media posts, and she even rented a billboard for her man that hung over a Los Angeles highway that professed her love for him.

Though the couple hasn’t quite come out and announced their plans to wed, or if they’ve already taken the plunge, fans have pulled together some evidence that Jenner and Scott are actually engaged this time around, and that perhaps they’re waiting for the reveal of the happy news to air on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

As People Magazine shared, Jenner took to social media on Thursday to announce a massive sale on her Kylie Cosmetics lip kits for Cinco de Mayo. The reality starlet said that she hadn’t been feeling well, so she rocked an adorable puppy filter while she shared with fans of her makeup line what they can expect from the upcoming sale. As she excitedly talked about the products, she moved her hands around and fans caught a glimpse of a huge, sparkling diamond on her ring finger.

Additionally, fans are speculating that the moment Scott proposed to Jenner was actually caught on camera, and that she posted the shot without much context, but she looked as if he might have just popped the question. In a birthday tribute to Scott on Easter Sunday, Jenner shared that Scott is her “real life bestie & hubby,” and that she loves him and is so proud of him. The picture was of Jenner looking surprised and excited, and of Scott standing in front of her with his back to the camera, appearing as though he was handing her something — perhaps a ring box.

Though the couple has seen their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship, things seem to be on track for the duo who met at Coachella in 2017 and have one child together, Stormi. Though they’ve suffered through some recent drama, with Scott allegedly chatting with other females on social media, Jenner is clearly looking toward their future positively.

In another series of birthday tributes to Scott, Jenner shared some photos of Stormi and added that she’d like to have another baby with her music-mogul boyfriend. As for Scott, he gushed to Rolling Stone in December about Jenner, saying that marriage is definitely in the future for the couple.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one.’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” he shared.