Here’s All The Ways Meghan Markle Is Bucking Royal Tradition With Her Pregnancy

Meghan Markle isn’t your traditional member of the royal family. Ever since she started dating Prince Harry, she has been breaking rules and bucking trends. Her plans when it comes to Baby Sussex – their soon-to-be-born child – are no different.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their bundle of joy any day now, but things won’t unfold as past royal baby births have. According to Insider, the couple is planning to keep the birth of their baby a secret until they have been able to spend some time to “celebrate privately as a new family.”

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” Kensington Palace said in an announcement.

She has also reportedly announced that she won’t be posing for photos shortly after giving birth, as has become tradition.

Markle is also bucking trends by planning to have her baby at home in Frogmore Cottage without the assistance of the Queen’s doctors, according to Page Six. Reportedly, the Duchess will have a helicopter on standby to take her to the hospital if something goes wrong.

Markle will also have a doula on hand to assist with the birth, as The Inquisitr reported, causing an uptick in people wanting to know exactly what a doula is and how they help with the birthing process.

The Duchess is also reportedly growing her own food at home and plans to raise her baby as a vegan – something that the Queen firmly rejects, according to a report from The Inquisitr.

“I love to cook… I grew up with that farm-to-table dining before it was sweeping the nation. I do think there’s some value to really throwing yourself into food and embracing where it comes from,” she said.

Once Baby Sussex is born, he or she will make news by being the first royal to have dual citizenship in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The baby will also be the first biracial baby born into the royal family.

“[T]his baby’s arrival is a milestone in making the modern royal family more diverse,” an expert said.

The Express writes that Markle may further buck tradition by choosing a “playful” middle name for their new bundle of joy that may be American or African in origin.