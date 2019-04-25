All About New Bond Girl Bombshell Ana de Armas

Though much attention is going to the announcement of Rami Malek as the newest Bond villain, another important announcement was made as well: the newest Bond Girl.

The latest leading lady to take on the iconic job is none other than Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, per The Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old stunner was born in Santa Cruz del Norte, a coastal town in Cuba east of Havana. She attended the National Theater School of Cuba at just 12-years-old and acted in her first film in 2006, a Spanish crime thriller called Una Rosa de Francia.

Though de Armas had said in interviews that she found difficulty making it in Hollywood, she did have some successes, such as with the movies Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves and Blade Runner 2049 with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

She discussed the difficulties of having an acting career in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, specifically citing the lack of great female roles.

“These roles are definitely rare. That’s my fight and I always try to go for them when they come up. As a woman and a Latina, it’s pretty challenging. I have two separate labels to fight against, but I know I just have to stay strong and true to what I believe in.”

Ana emphasized the importance of staying true to one’s core beliefs.

“It’s important not to compromise your work and ideas for the industry and what some might be expecting you to do or recommending you to follow. It’s about being smart and patient and staying true to your path. The roles are there, but you need to find and fight for them.”

Ana then expressed enthusiasm for her role in short film Entering Red.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro / Getty Images

In addition to acting, Ms. de Armas is also a social media star, with over 1.2 million followers. The Cuban native often posts pictures of herself on her exotic travels – perfect practice for a future Bond Girl.

Above, the beauty poses for a picture outside of Petra, in Jordan. Other locations visited by the new Bond girl include Rio de Janeiro and Bangkok.

The newest Bond film, which has not yet been named, will be the last outing for current James Bond actor Daniel Craig. Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw will also star in the film.

The only details on the plot are that the film will center on Bond saving a kidnapped scientist.

Acclaimed director Cary Joji Fukunaga will helm the project and the release date is slated for April 8, 2020.