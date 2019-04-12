Where To Get The Best Coffee In Every State

“I have measured out my life in coffee spoons,” T.S. Eliot once wrote. The working person’s ambrosia is now nearly ubiquitous, and a reported 83 percent of Americans indulge in the beverage, averaging three cups a day per person.

However, some cups of joe are better than others, and Food and Wine went on a national quest to find the best coffee available in every state.

Americans’ love of coffee has turned the morning staple in a $30 billion a year industry, according to Professor Bob Thompson per USA Today.

“You could say this nation runs on two dark liquids — petroleum and coffee.”

The research took a year to complete, and the Food and Wine writers were sure to not to disclose their employer or mission so that the results were authentic. The writers were overall impressed and optimistic with all the options available to them, and had a glowing review of the process.

“Possibly for the first time ever, each state now has a modern, up-to-speed coffee roaster doing at least very promising work, so there’s that—from North Dakota to Nevada to Oklahoma to Alabama, there are so many bright, often very young people jumping into the game, a group that becomes more representative by the year.”

The guidelines were simple: the coffee shops had to be an actual coffee roaster and have been operational for at least two years. Also, the coffee aficionados were not just judging the coffee, but also the ambiance of the café, the commitment to sustainability, and the baristas and customers.

Though the Food and Wine article lists the impression notes of coffee, general experiences, and runners up, below is a short summary of places to find a great cup of joe.

Alabama: Domestique Coffee Company, Birmingham

Alaska: Uncle Leroy’s Coffee, Anchorage

Arizona: Presta Coffee Roasters, Tucson

Arkansas: Onyx Coffee Lab, Springdale

California: Coffee Manufactory, Oakland

Colorado: Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters, Lakewood

Connecticut: Giv Coffee, Canton

Delaware: Brandywine Coffee Roasters, Wilmington

Florida: King State Coffee, Tampa

Georgia: East Pole Coffee Co., Atlanta

Hawaii: Kona Coffee Purveyors, Honolulu

Idaho: Neckar Coffee, Boise

Illinois: Big Shoulders Coffee, Chicago

Indiana: Tinker Coffee Co., Indianapolis

Iowa: Horizon Line Coffee, Des Moines

Kansas: PT’s Coffee, Topeka

Kentucky: Good Folks Coffee, Louisville

Louisiana: Congregation Coffee, New Orleans

Maine: Tandem Coffee Roasters, Portland

Maryland: Thread Coffee Roasters, Baltimore

Massachusetts: Little Wolf Coffee, Ipswich

Michigan: Foster Coffee Co., Owasso

Minnesota: Wesley Andrews, Minneapolis

Mississippi: Bean Fruit Coffee, Jackson

Missouri: Monarch Coffee, Kansas City

Montana: Treeline Coffee, Bozeman

Nebraska: Archetype Coffee, Omaha

Nevada: Vesta Coffee Roasters, Las Vegas

New Hampshire: Horseshoe Cafe, Newmarket

New Jersey: Penstock Coffee Roasters, Highland Park

New Mexico: Cutbow Coffee Company, Albuquerque

New York: Sey Coffee, Brooklyn

North Carolina: Black & White Coffee Roasters, Wake Forest

North Dakota: Youngblood Coffee Roasters, Fargo

Ohio: Branch Street Coffee, Boardman

Oklahoma: Clarity Coffee/KLLR Coffee, Oklahoma City

Oregon: Good Coffee, Portland

Pennsylvania: Passenger Coffee, Lancaster

Rhode Island: Bolt Coffee, Providence

South Carolina: Methodical Coffee, Greenville

South Dakota: Coffea Roasterie, Sioux Falls

Tennessee: Crema, Nashville

Texas: Greater Goods Roasting, Austin

Utah: La Barba, Salt Lake City

Vermont: Carrier Roasting Co., Northfield

Virginia: Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Co., Richmond

Washington: Olympia Coffee, Olympia

West Virginia: Quantum Bean Coffee, Morgantown

Wisconsin: Ruby Coffee Roasters, Nelsonville

Wyoming: Pine Coffee Supply, Pinedale