Lori Loughlin Spotted Shopping With Daughter Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin was all smiles on Friday when she reunited with her daughter, Bella, for a shopping trip. The pair were seen hugging and laughing together in Beverly Hills as they waited for a valet to bring their car around.

According to TMZ, Lori Loughlin spent the day with one of her daughters as she deals with the aftermath of the college admissions scandal that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are currently tangled up in.

Lori recently appeared in court and entered no plea on charges of fraud, and it seems that she is getting support from at least one of her daughters.

As many fans already know, the Full House actress and her husband are accused of bribing college coaches to designate their daughters as rowing recruits, in order to land them a spot at the University of Southern California.

The couple’s other daughter, YouTube personality and social media influencer, Olivia Jade, has not been seen with the pair since the college admissions scandal blew up.

The outlet reports that Olivia didn’t want to go to college and that her parents pushed her into attending USC. She’s allegedly not speaking to them in the wake of the scandal, which has ruined her reputation and sponsorships with multiple beauty and personal care brands.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin could be facing four years in prison for her crime. On the other hand, actress Felicity Huffman, who was also indicted in the college admissions scandal for paying to have her daughter’s SAT scores raised, could be looking at two years.

“According to my calculations based on the separate allegations against both actresses, applicable federal sentencing tables call for a sentencing range of between 21-27 months for Felicity and between 37-46 months for Lori,” Boston criminal defense lawyer Brad Bailey told Hollywood Life.

“However, because the federal sentencing guidelines are advisory, this does not mean those are the sentences they will receive; they could be lower or higher. Even though Lori and Felicity face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, they will not receive sentences anywhere close to that. In fraud and most federal financial crimes cases, the applicable sentence is determined by the amount of intended financial loss or gain,” the lawyer added.

Following her arrest, Lori Loughlin has been fired from her jobs at The Hallmark Channel, where she starred in movies and on the network’s popular TV series, When Calls The Heart. She’s also been axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix.