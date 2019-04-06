Lori Loughlin Facing Nearly 4 Years In Prison While Felicity Huffman Faces 2 Years, Per ‘HL’

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are facing some serious jail time in the wake of the shocking college admissions scandal.

According to Hollywood Life, Lori Loughlin stands to serve more prison time than Felicity Huffman, but both actresses could be in some serious hot water when all is said and done.

A Boston criminal defense lawyer, Brad Bailey, reveals that he believes the Fuller House star could be looking at nearly four years behind bars, while the Desperate Housewives alum may only serve around two years.

“According to my calculations based on the separate allegations against both actresses, applicable federal sentencing tables call for a sentencing range of between 21-27 months for Felicity and between 37-46 months for Lori,” Bailey stated.

“However, because the federal sentencing guidelines are advisory, this does not mean those are the sentences they will receive; they could be lower or higher. Even though Lori and Felicity face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, they will not receive sentences anywhere close to that. In fraud and most federal financial crimes cases, the applicable sentence is determined by the amount of intended financial loss or gain,” the lawyer added of the consequences that the actresses face following the scandal.

The outlet reveals that Felicity Huffman paid $15,000 to make sure that her daughter, Sofia Macy, got extra time to take her SAT test, and then had the test administrator change incorrect answers to give her a boost of over 400 points on the college entrance exam.

Things are only getting worse for Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman: https://t.co/1PbZfu1dCW pic.twitter.com/sHO2Ji4zH3 — Decider (@decider) April 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannualli, allegedly paid over $500,000 to bribe college coaches at USC to claim their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, were recruited rowing athletes in order to secure their places at the prestigious university.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Loughlin was fired from her jobs at The Hallmark Channel after being arrested in connection with the college admissions scandal.

Lori had starred in multiple movies for the network, and on the popular TV series, When Calls The Heart. She was also fired from the fifth and final season of Fuller House, where she played the fan favorite character of Aunt Becky.

Last week, Lori’s Fuller House co-stars, John Stamos and Bob Saget spoke out about the scandal. Saget hinted that he was in Loughlin’s corner, revealing that he loved her, while Stamos chose to stay more quiet, revealing that he would come out with his opinion on the matter, but that he wasn’t ready just yet.

It remains to be seen if Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman will actually end up behind bars.