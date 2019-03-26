AMC’s ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Will Premiere In June

Scott Gimple also says they will 'have an announcement' at that time regarding the 'Walking Dead' universe.

Fans of AMC’s zombie apocalypse spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead, have been wondering when Season 5 will premiere. Now, showrunner Scott Gimple reveals that Season 5 will premiere in June.

Fear the Walking Dead often follows in the shadow of AMC’s original series, The Walking Dead. Previous seasons have seen Fear premiering directly after a season of The Walking Dead has concluded or between breaks in seasons. This year, however, there has been no news in the lead up to the Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead to indicate that Fear will follow directly after.

So, when Scott Gimple appeared on last night’s episode of Talking Dead, he was asked when Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead would premiere, according to Comic Book.

“What I will say is Fear the Walking Dead is coming up in June,” Gimple revealed.

In addition to the premiere date, Gimple also suggested that some exciting things would be occurring in not only Fear but in other parts of the Walking Dead universe as well.

“There is a story in the first half of the season that has to do with one of these greater stories of the universe that will bring in some of the things that all of you guys have seen before, and it will expand it out just a little bit more, and then we’ll have an announcement.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has another Walking Dead spinoff series in development. So, it seems possible that the announcement could pertain to that. A series of Walking Dead movies featuring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is also in development, which is another option regarding the announcement. Of course, fans will just have to wait around until June now to find out what the announcement actually is regarding the Walking Dead universe.

In addition to the new series and movies set in the Walking Dead universe, some characters have also made the crossover from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead. Already, Morgan (Lennie James) has made the long walk from The Walking Dead and turned up in Season 4 of Fear. Season 5 will see Dwight (Austin Amelio) also appearing in Fear the Walking Dead. Previously, Dwight had been banished from The Walking Dead by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). As yet, it is unclear whether Dwight will meet up with Morgan in Fear and what Morgan will think of this character if this occurs.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on AMC in June.