Nicollette Sheridan Talks About Former ‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Star Felicity Huffman’s Admissions Scandal

Nicollette Sheridan is the latest celebrity to be asked about the highly-publicized college admissions scandal.

As many know, Sheridan used to star alongside Felicity Huffman on the hit show Desperate Housewives. Now, Huffman is one of the celebrities at the center of the so called “Varsity Blues” scandal. Sheridan appeared on Access on March 18, via YouTube, to promote her show, Dynasty. However, that didn’t stop host Kit Hoover from asking for the actress’s opinion on the controversial scandal. At first, it appeared that Sheridan was a little hesitant to talk about the issue — and she let out a big sigh before giving her answer.

“I mean, we don’t know the facts but we can be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power and money that can take away from [the] less privileged and that to me is disgraceful. So, we’ll see where it really stands,” she shared. “I think there are ways to remedy a system that isn’t working and I think has been broken for a long time. So, I don’t want to get into how to fix it, but it’s troublesome because it can change the life path of a child that is deserving.”

Sheridan was careful not to mention Huffman by name during her response. After that, Hoover pushed Sheridan a little further, asking her if she and any of her former Desperate Housewives cast-members had gotten together and talked about the scandal. To that, Sheridan beat around the bush, asking Hoover sarcastically if she was just “looking for gossip.”

As was reported early last week, Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and 40 or more others were accused of being part of a college admissions scam aimed at getting their kids into prestigious universities. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying upwards of $500,000 to get daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California. The scheme allegedly called for the daughters to falsely pose as crew team recruits.

In the lawsuit, it was also alleged that Huffman paid around $15,000 to hire an SAT proctor to oversee her daughter’s exam — and to help correct wrong answers so that she would attain a better score. Since news of the scandal broke, both Huffman and Loughlin have been receiving plenty of backlash from fans, and from their employers. Last week, Huffman deleted her Instagram page after receiving tons of negative comments about the admissions scandal.

The Inquisitr also shared that Loughlin has also been feeling the heat. The Hallmark Network announced that they would be cutting ties with the actress, who has starred in a number of their films. Loughlin had also starred in the popular Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, which is currently in its sixth season.

Both Loughlin and Huffman were arrested, but were later released after posting bond.