Lori Loughlin Appeared ‘Arrogant’ In Court Amid College Admissions Scandal, Per Sketch Artist

Lori Loughlin was said to have appeared a bit arrogant during her court hearing, according to courtroom sketch artist Mona Shafer Edwards, who served as the fans’ eyes into the courtroom as cameras were not allowed inside.

According to Fox News, Edwards claims that actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman had totally different demeanors while facing the judge inside the courtroom.

Edwards added that Loughlin came across as annoyed and closed off, while Huffman seemed much more remorseful during her time in front of the judge.

Edwards described Loughlin as “kind of a defensive deflection like ‘Don’t touch me. What am I doing here? Where are my people? When am I getting out?'”

“It was so defiant. Loughlin came off, and I think it showed in my drawings, a little arrogant. An illustrator can bring that out maybe more than a camera. However, I wasn’t being subjective. I was just drawing what I saw. The way people stand, their body language, their attitude — it all plays a part in an illustration.”

Mona Shafer Edwards went on to reveal that Lori Loughlin’s hair was perfectly styled and that she used a portion of it to cover up half of her face. She also wore glasses, and the artist hinted that it seemed like she was tried to hide as much of herself as she could.

Edwards revealed that Felicity Huffman came across much more genuine and authentic, as she didn’t have the time that Loughlin had to prepare herself for the court date.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, as well as about 50 others, including Felicity Huffman, were all busted in connection to a huge college admissions scandal, which saw parents allegedly paying huge sums of money in order to bribe coaches to claim their children were recruited athletes, and helping them cheat on college admissions exams such as the ACT and SAT to get them into prestigious schools.

Since Loughlin’s indictment, she was fired from all of her projects at The Hallmark Channel, which include movies and her popular TV series, When Calls The Heart. She’s also allegedly been scrapped from the final season of Fuller House on Netflix, where she plays the beloved character of Aunt Becky.

Neither Lori Loughlin nor Felicity Huffman have made public statements about the college admissions scandal, and seem to be laying as low as they can at the time.