Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Video Of Her Dancing To Beyonce’s ‘Formation’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a video of herself dancing to Beyonce’s “Formation” to her Instagram page. The 46-year-old beauty has over 5.2 million followers and shares various photos of herself, her business, and holidays.

The video has been watched over 1 million times and has gathered over 800 comments within a day.

The clip also contains her friend Tracy Anderson, who is a fitness entrepreneur and author.

“Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner of all time. Thanks for somehow keeping me motivated after all these years (nearly 13!) @tracyandersonmethod #tamily,” she captioned the video.

Beyonce’s “Formation” is taken from her Lemonade album – her second visual album. The song was nominated for three Grammy Awards — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and won in the category for Best Music Video.

In 2003, Paltrow married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple divorced in 2016 but still remain on good terms. One day ago, Gwyneth shared an Instagram selfie with Martin to celebrate his 42nd birthday.

“Happy Birthday CAJM. This is a special one. We love you so much. #42,” the Shakespeare In Love actress put as her caption.

The selfie was liked by over 227,000 fans and has been commented by over 2,000 accounts.

Together, they have two children — Apple and Moses Martin.

In 1991, Gwyneth starred in her debut film, Shout, playing the role of Rebecca. Since then, she has been a part of many box office hit movies — Sliding Doors, Great Expectations, A Perfect Murder, Shakespeare In Love, Iron Man, and Contagion, to name a few.

Paltrow is set to be starring in the upcoming American comedy web television series The Politician. Like Gwyneth, Ben Platt and Jessica Lange are also expected to be main characters. It will premiere on Netflix later on this year.

Acting and being a businesswoman isn’t her only talents. Gwyneth Paltrow is also a singer. When starring in the film Duets, Paltrow performed a cover of the song “Cruisin'” with Huey Lewis for the film soundtrack. The single went to No. 1 in both Australia and New Zealand. She has recorded songs with the Glee cast and collaborated with Tim McGraw on “Me and Tennessee” for the film Country Strong.

In April this year, she will continue her role of Virginia “Pepper” Potts in the new upcoming Avengers: Endgame film. The first Avengers film in 2012 made a staggering $1.519 billion at the box office while the sequel, Avengers: Infinity War, in 2018 grossed $2.048 billion. While Endgame is being released to theaters on April 26 in the U.K. and U.S., it was originally scheduled for a May 3 release date in the U.S.