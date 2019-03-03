Jessica Simpson Hospitalized For A Week During Pregnancy, Recovering From Bronchitis

Jessica Simpson apparently spent last week in the hospital with a case of bronchitis. The 38-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with her third child, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she just returned home from her fourth hospitalization in two months and she is now recovering from the illness.

Simpson shared the news via a selfie on the social media site, according to Entertainment Tonight. In the photo, she wore a fuzzy cheetah print jacket with the hood pulled over her head and a hospital mask. In the caption, she explained what she has been going through during her pregnancy.

The singer is due to give birth to her daughter with husband Eric Johnson, Birdie, this spring. She also shares 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace with Johnson.

“Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!” Simpson wrote in the photo’s caption. “I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this.”

The Dukes of Hazzard actress has been open about her difficult pregnancy since she first announced the news in September 2018. In early February, Simpson updated fans on her health via another Instagram selfie, writing in the caption that she suffered from bronchitis for three weeks and experienced sciatica pain and severe acid reflux.

The mother of three also cried out for help with an extreme case of swollen feet in January, E! News reported. She shared a photo of her red and bloated ankle to Instagram and asked followers for remedies. After a few more updates, Simpson revealed that she tried cup therapy, which involves suctioning the swelling away, and it worked wonders.

Simpson still finds the humor in her difficulties, though. She once posted a silly 10-year-challenge photo comparing her feet 10 years ago to her feet now. In addition, the singer revealed that she accidentally broke her toilet seat by leaning on it with her pregnancy weight.

Simpson also admitted that she really is looking forward to having another child in the house.

“The one thing that gets me through this pregnancy is knowing I will get another one of these cuties,” the singer captioned an image of Maxwell and Ace hugging before they went off to school, according to PopCulture Celebrity.