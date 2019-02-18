Miley Cyrus Shares Photos From Her Vegan Wedding With Liam Hemsworth

It’s the moment Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fans have been waiting for: the stunning songstress finally shared photos from the night their wedding!

On December 23 last year, the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer married the Australian actor, and shared a few Instagram snaps to let fans know that they had tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in their home in Franklin, Tennessee. According to the Daily Mail, the dress reportedly cost $8,600 and was designed by Vivienne Westwood. And now fans can see detailed photos from the night, including pics with her family, her dog, and the food they ate. A lot of the images also include Miley in her beautiful silk dress as she poses with a bouquet of flowers.

A source told US Magazine that all the food at the wedding reception was vegan and had a heavy Southern twist to it.

An anonymous source said, “I made vegan truffle mac and cheese, vegan fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, barbecue baked beans, chicken buffalo, egg rolls, Caesar salad, a crudites platter, homemade corn muffins and one of [Miley’s] favorites is homemade vegan biscuits with apple butter,“.

“Dessert was vegan banana pudding and vegan vanilla cupcakes.“

While the couple may have married in their home in Tennessee, Cyrus and Hemsworth were two of many who lost their homes in the fire in the Woolsey wildfire in November 2018 in California. In response to the fire, the couple and several fellow Malibu residents launched The Malibu Foundation to help those affected in the area.

Miley, who has over 83 million Instagram followers, shared 13 never-before-seen photos from the big day to her loyal following. Unsurprisingly, most of the photos already have more than 1 million likes each. One of the photos shows Cyrus with her two sisters, Brandi and Noah, in which they are seeing enjoying some of the food from the day’s festivities.

At the end of 2018, before Miley got married, she dropped a track with British producer Mark Ronson. They collaborated on the country-disco inspired “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which has gone on to become a top 10 success around the world. The music video has garnered more than 72 million views within two months.

Cyrus’ last studio album, Younger Now, was released in 2017 and became her fifth studio album to go top five in the U.S. The album contained the platinum hit single “Malibu,” which became her ninth top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.