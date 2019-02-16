Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ Shatters Record For Animated Trailer Views

Frozen 2 is perhaps one of the most anticipated Disney films, ever since the original Frozen released back in in 2013. Fans of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven were so excited about the release of a sequel, that they assisted in shattering the record for most views on an animated trailer within the first 24 hours of release.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Disney finally dropped the first trailer for Frozen 2 this past Wednesday, and fans wasted no time rushing to watch it. The teaser trailer was wildly successful, racking up 116.4 million views on its first day.

According to Digital Spy, that makes it the most watched trailer of all time for an animated film. This record edges out the Incredibles 2, which took hold of the record just a few months back.

In celebration of the new record, Walt Disney Studios posted to their Twitter account, thanking all of their fans for helping them earn the achievement.

“Thank you to the fans around the world for making the teaser trailer for #Frozen2 the most viewed animation trailer of all time, with a record-breaking 116.4 million views in 24 hours!”

Digital Spy speculates that the overwhelming reception of the teaser trailer likely indicates that the film will break box office records as well, considering it isn’t uncommon for trailer popularity to translate to box office sales. While some disagree with this theory, others believe the success of the film will stem from the fact that it has been six years since the original film released — Frozen hit theaters back in November of 2013.

For the first time in forever, we got goosebumps from the new Frozen 2 trailer. https://t.co/Np9mzCNsv1 pic.twitter.com/6JFRVYGP1s — E! News (@enews) February 16, 2019

Even though the trailer gives fans a taste of their favorite characters, it doesn’t give much in the way of plot. It seems that Disney is looking to keep up the hype and mystery until later in the year, closer to the film’s release.

There is, however, a lot of hype and fan theory surrounding the newest female character, who has yet to be named. Fans do get to see a glimpse of the character, and like Elsa, it seems that she has powers of her own. Her powers, however, channel the fall and autumn seasons, as opposed to Elsa’s winter magic.

As the Inquisitr recently reported, many fans speculate the new female character might serve as a potential love interest for Queen Elsa.

Fans have been given a slither of hope that Frozen’s Elsa could have a girlfriend in the sequel https://t.co/HnRhUt46ag #Frozen2 #Elsa #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/xvBUBW8rkI — Stylist Magazine (@StylistMagazine) February 16, 2019

It was back in 2016 – three years after Frozen’s release – that an online campaign surfaced, asking Disney to consider making Elsa the very first homosexual Disney princess/queen.

During an interview with the Huffington Post, co-writer/director Jennifer Lee revealed that Disney hadn’t ruled out a potential girlfriend for Queen Elsa.

Frozen 2 is slated for a theatrical release of November 22.