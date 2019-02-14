Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Shocks Wyatt

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 15, tease that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is still reeling after the shocking news that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) gave her. The mother of one thought that her future was set with her husband, but Thorne had other plans. The designer presented his wife with annulment papers, as detailed by Inquisitr.

Katie finds herself needing to tell someone about her failed marriage. Weirdly, she doesn’t turn to one of her sisters but tells her ex-fiancé that her marriage has come to an end. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, state that Katie tells Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that Thorne wants an annulment.

Of course, Wyatt will be stunned. B&B viewers will remember how shocked he was when Katie broke off their engagement. He was also disturbed by the fact that she had moved on so quickly with Thorne after they broke up. But Wyatt has moved on with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and the two have a wonderful understanding. In contrast to Katie and Thorne, Sally and Wyatt spent their Valentine’s Day in bed making love. It appears as if Wyatt is not letting go of Sally, even for a woman that he was once deeply in love with.

RT if you had the same reaction. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/u4xs7AYv6e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 13, 2019

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Wyatt will share the news with his father. Wyatt will tell Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that his half-brother is about to lose his stepdad. Although Will (Finnegan George) is not as close to Thorne as he is with Bill, he is fond of his stepfather too. Bill may want to talk to Katie about how they plan to break the news to the boy. Bill knows that Will has been through a lot in the past year, and he probably wants to handle the matter as sensitively as possible.

Katie will break the news to her sisters next week. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be shocked that Thorne wants to annul the marriage. She has been so embroiled in the loss of Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby that she failed to notice what Donna (Jennifer Gareis) picked up.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thorne admits to Katie that he’s made his decision out of his love for her and Will. pic.twitter.com/LjrdEFXrnC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 14, 2019

Donna was the only one who noted Thorne’s strange behavior on the night that Bill stayed for supper. The Forrester designer seemed aloof and pensive as he watched Katie, Bill and Will interact. Although Thorne put on a happy façade that night, Donna was the only person who saw right through his act.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.