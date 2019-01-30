Dog The Bounty Hunter And Wife Beth Suffer Heartbreaking Loss Amid Cancer Battle

Life has been intense and complicated for Beth Chapman and her family over the past few months. The star of Dog the Bounty Hunter has been fighting a return of her cancer, and now she has just shared that she has had to say farewell to a beloved family member.

Tuesday evening, Beth posted on her Instagram page that her fur baby LBJ just passed away. Chapman praised the adorable pup for being a great hiking buddy, but it seems he had gone through surgery recently that he was never able to bounce back from fully.

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans swept in to lend their support to Chapman after she posted this news. Many shared their own pet loss stories and everybody sent their love as she copes with this difficult loss.

Losing a pet is difficult for any family that treasures their fur babies, but this certainly comes at a particularly tough time for Beth. As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Chapman was recently hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery. After that, the family learned that her cancer had returned and is considered incurable.

Despite her devastating prognosis, Beth has been showing that she is determined to live life to the fullest for as long as she can. She has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments to try to extend the quality time she does have remaining and she has shared numerous photos on Instagram showing her celebrating various events with her family.

Those who follow Beth and her husband Duane know that they cherish their various animal family members. Chapman’s cat Plum makes regular appearances via her Instagram page, and there have been numerous sightings of a macaw named Ozzy and a handful of different dogs.

In her tribute to LBJ, Beth noted that he was joining Delilah. Dog the Bounty Hunter fans may remember Chapman’s pup Delilah, who passed away in September 2017. At the time, Beth shared a farewell to the dog and noted that Delilah just couldn’t wait for her mama any longer.

Chapman wrote that Delilah would be waiting for LBJ on the rainbow bridge and this is clearly a difficult loss for the Dog the Bounty Hunter star. Luckily, despite her taxing cancer battle, Beth has been embracing some big family milestones in recent weeks that have kept her spirits high. For example, her youngest son just turned 18-years-old, and she welcomed her first great-grandbaby a few days ago.

Beth Chapman has been a major inspiration to her fans as she’s coped with the return of her cancer. Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are supporting her as much as they can and that is especially true as she says goodbye to her beloved pup LBJ.