Donald Trump Claims, ‘I Actually Haven’t Left The White House In Months’ Just Two Days After Trip To Texas

Donald Trump in a Fox News interview appeared to forget that he went to Texas to promote his border wall just two days ago.

On Thursday, Donald Trump made a trip to Texas to “make the case for his $5.7 billion wall,” as NBC News reported. But in a Fox News interview on Saturday night, Trump appeared to forget that the Texas trip ever happened, telling host Jeanine Pirro, “I haven’t actually left the White House in months.”

Trump’s strange claim was noted with puzzlement by several journalists on Twitter, including Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post who simply commented, “What?” and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times whose reaction was only, “???”

“Basically I’ve been here for many months in the White House. And I’m a worker, you know, I’m a worker. They think it’s politics, I think it’s bad politics,” Trump said, as quoted on Twitter by Haberman, who also said that Trump then went on to talk about “human trafficking, with women tied up with duct tape.”

In a later Twitter post, Haberman noted, “Assuming Trump means not going to Mar-a-Lago, but that is not the same as not leaving the White House.”

But in fact, Trump has visited his Palm Beach, Florida, resort known as Mar-a-Lago within recent “months.” Trump and his wife Melania Trump hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago on November 22, as the conservative Washington Times newspaper reported.

Trump also left the White House on December 15, traveling to the FBI academy in nearby Quantico, Virginia, followed by a trip that same day to the presidential retreat at Camp David in Maryland for a White House staff retreat, according to Politico.

But in the interview with Pirro, Trump acknowledged only one “exception” to his claimed months-long confinement in the White House. On Christmas night, Trump and Melania Trump traveled to Iraq to speak to United States troops stationed here, as Inquisitr reported.

Why Trump would apparently forget a trip to Texas that he made just two days earlier remains unclear, but questions about Trump’s mental and neurological health have been raised before — particularly after repeated incidents in which Trump appeared to forget where he was, wandering off in the middle of public appearances, including appearances with foreign leaders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Inquisitr has noted.

An analysis published in January of 2018 by The Atlantic Monthly was titled, “Is Something Neurologically Wrong With Donald Trump?” and noted that, “viewers of Trump’s recent speeches have begun noticing minor abnormalities in his movements.”

A recent book by former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, Unhinged, in which she chronicled her 15-year acquaintance with Trump dating back to her appearance on Trump’s reality TV show The Apprentice, reported that, “Trump is suffering a dramatic mental decline, from the quick-thinking Apprentice host to a lonely, befuddled president who rattles around in the White House with rage and confusion,” according to an account by the online magazine Quartz.