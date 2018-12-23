Khloe Kardashian Goes ‘Game Of Thrones’ Glam For Latest Photo

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her icy side in her latest social media snap. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is referencing one of TV’s biggest hit shows as she strikes a sultry pose.

On Saturday, December 22, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself looking like an ice queen as she reveals that she is channeling her own version of Khaleesi, who is a character with platinum blonde hair and light colored skin on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

In the photograph, Khloe is seen wearing a black top, possibly a robe, as the photo is washed out, making her skin and hair a porcelain color. Kardashian’s long blonde hair is parted down the middle and styled in long, loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Khloe wears a full face of makeup in the post, which includes a dark brow, black eyeliner, a smokey eye look, and pretty pink color on her plump pout.

Kardashian credits her glam team for her Game of Thrones like look in the photograph, tagging celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, her hair colorist Tracey Cunningham, and her stylist Hrush Achemyan to let everyone know it was their work that created her look.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian has a love for the Game of Thrones character, whose real name is Daenerys Targaryen and is played by actress Emilia Clarke on the show.

Last year, Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson decided to dress up as GoT characters for Halloween. The couple got into costume with Kardashian dressing as Khaleesi, and Thompson going as her husband from Season 1 of the series, Khal Drogo, a character who was played by Aquaman star Jason Momoa on the show.

For their Halloween bash, Khloe rocked a leather skirt, long wavy blonde hair, fur boots, and a fur wrap. Meanwhile, Tristan went all out, putting fake tattoos on himself, adding hair to his beard, rocking a wig, earrings, and even the signature Khal Drogo eyebrows for the party. The NBA star also donned a fur around his waist, along with other tribal like accents.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan could be in for a memorable Christmas, as Kardashian is allegedly hoping that Thompson will propose to her this holiday season.

“She would be surprised if he did not get on his knee and ask for her hand in marriage on Christmas morning, or maybe even on New Year’s Eve,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in 2019.