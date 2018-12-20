Former KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Says Support Your President ‘Or Go Move To Another Country’

Legendary guitarist Ace Frehley, who donned the “spaceman” costume and face paint as part of KISS’ classic lineup, is not a fan of politics, as he stressed in a recent interview. With that in mind, he also called out musicians for “getting up on a platform” to complain about President Donald Trump, and encouraged his fellow Americans to support their president, right or wrong, as an elected leader of a democratic country.

In an appearance on the Juliet: Unexpected podcast, the 67-year-old Frehley did not mince any words when expressing what he feels about politics, saying that he “hates” it and doesn’t like talking about it. As quoted by Loudwire, Frehley also called out some of his fellow artists for mixing politics with music and complaining about Trump and his administration, as he feels such statements don’t belong in the world of entertainment.

“There’s no reason to bring up politics. Let me play my guitar and write songs and entertain people. That’s my job,” said Frehley.

Talking directly about Donald Trump, Ace Frehley continued by saying Americans should “get behind [their] president” if they’re really patriotic, regardless whether they love or hate him as a person or as a leader.

“He was elected. We live under the Constitution of the United States, and you’re supposed to support your president,” the former KISS guitarist remarked.

“Love him or hate him, you’re supposed to support him, or go move to another country… Being American, we have the right to free speech, and I’m all for everybody putting their two cents in on everything, but when musicians or actors get really verbal and jump on a bandwagon against our government, I don’t agree with that.”

This isn’t the first time in recent months Ace Frehley commented about his disdain for politics and the tendency of many musicians to use their art as a platform for their political beliefs. In an interview with the Inquisitr published in October, Frehley expressed similar sentiments about how he feels politics and music don’t mix, adding that music should be nothing more than entertainment, an experience where listeners “should forget about watching the news.”

While Frehley did not explicitly comment on his political leanings or what he thinks about Donald Trump in his recent interviews, his former bandmate, KISS singer and bassist Gene Simmons, has been very open to the press about his admiration for the president. In an interview with the Toronto Sun in September, he acknowledged that there are a lot of people who “perhaps rightfully” do not like Trump, but pointed out how unemployment rates have gone down and how the economy has been “booming like never before” with Trump as president. He also predicted a successful, “landslide” reelection for Trump, provided he doesn’t get impeached and that “no more big wars” take place during his first term.