The Biggest Movie Successes Of 2018

'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' battled it out for the biggest film of 2018.

Now that 2018 is coming to a close, it’s time to analyze the record-breaking year in the box office. 2018 saw some of the biggest movie hits of all time and reached well into the billions when it came to box office numbers. According to Box Office Mojo, 2018 is currently sitting at a domestic gross of $11.049 billion. That makes it the fourth highest-earning year in movie history, just behind 2016, 2015, and 2017 respectively.

A large chunk of 2018’s gross is thanks to none other than Black Panther, the biggest movie of the year in the United States. The Ryan Coogler-directed flick brought in an unprecedented $700 million, and an additional $646 million from overseas. Despite bringing in $1.3 billion worldwide, Black Panther couldn’t touch the total earnings from Avengers: Infinity War. The third Avengers film was less successful in the states than BP, bringing in $678 million. However, its worldwide gross toppled over $2 billion. Projections for its sequel, Avengers: Endgame, have it hitting the $2 billion mark as well.

The leading animated flick of the year (and third overall domestically) went to Incredibles 2 which hit over $600 million in the U.S. and over $1.2 billion worldwide. The sequel outperformed its original by over $567 million. Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch was the only other animated film in the year’s top 10 list, making a respectable $230 million domestically and landing it at number six.

As to be expected, Jurassic World‘s sequel, Fallen Kingdom, did stellar in the American box office, earning just over $416 million with an additional $888 million overseas. Fox’s Deadpool 2 landed at the number five spot for the year with $318 million in the States and $415 million abroad.

The top 15 films of the year vary drastically in terms of domestic gross and worldwide gross. Most movies shift several spots on the list when comparing the two, but Avengers: Infinity War came out on top in 2018 as the overall biggest movie. The two lists can be found below.

Domestic Gross Top 10:

Black Panther ($700 million) Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million) Incredibles 2 ($608 million) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($416 million) Deadpool 2 ($318 million) Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch ($230 million) Million: Impossible – Fallout ($220 million) Ant-Man and the Wasp ($216 million) Solo: A Star Wars Story ($213 million) Venom ($212 million) A Star is Born ($198 million) A Quiet Place ($188 million) Bohemian Rhapsody ($177 million) Crazy Rich Asians ($173 million) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ($167 million)

Worldwide Gross Top 10:

Avengers: Infinity War ($2.047 billion) Black Panther ($1.346 billion) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($1.304 billion) Incredibles 2 ($1.241 billion) Venom ($852 million) Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($791 million) Deadpool 2 ($734 million) Ant-Man and the Wasp ($622 million) Bohemian Rhapsody ($606 million) Ready Player One ($582 million) Operation Red Sea ($579 million) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ($574 million) Detective Chinatown 2 ($544 million) The Meg ($527.8 million) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation ($527.1 million)

With two more weekends to go, some of the current placeholders might shift. Aquaman, Mary Poppins Returns, and Bumblebee could give some of the Top 15 a run for their money, but with only two weeks to bring in the big bucks, it’s likely the numbers will stay put.